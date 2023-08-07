Hundreds of Fairbanksans will walk alongside the American Heart Association on Aug. 12 at the Carlson Center in the annual Fairbanks Heart Walk.
The 2023 theme is “I Walk to Save Lives.”
“We know that heart disease and stroke impact people in personal ways and are life changing,” Kristin George, executive director for the American Heart Association in Alaska, said. “It doesn’t just impact them it impacts their entire family.”
George encourages participants to share why they walk to save lives and how heart disease and stroke have impacted them.
As of Friday, participants raised $77,110 toward the goal of $250,000. “Every dollar donated means saving more lives,” George said. The money raised supports cardiovascular research, CPR classes, and education through the American Heart Association.
“Heart disease and stroke is the No. 1 killer of Americans, but the good news is that everyone can reduce their risk by being more active, reducing their blood pressure, and following healthy diet,” George said.
George said the Fairbanks Heart Walk brings the community together and highlights that cardiovascular health is something everyone should be thinking about.
The festival will kick off with registration at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.
The walk is in a new location this year at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave. “It’s a beautiful walk,” George said. The three-kilometer walk will take participants along the Chena River and through a neighborhood.
George said that there will be workshop kits from HomeDepot, sidewalk chalk art, coffee and refreshments, and blood pressure checks courtesy of Foundation Health Partners.
“It’s such a great opportunity to get out and support the community and heart health,” George said.
Participants can register at FairbanksHeartWalk.org.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.