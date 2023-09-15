Manh Choh

Pre-stripping activities has started at the Manh Choh gold mine on Tetlin tribal land near Tok.

The Tetlin Native Corporation has contested the validity of a 2008 mineral lease that includes land on which the Manh Choh mine operates.

Loretta Smith, the corporation’s researcher, told the News-Miner in a recent interview just over 643,147 acres of Tetlin Native Corporation land was illegally transferred by a now-deceased Tetlin Village chief to control of the Tetlin Tribal Council in 1996.

