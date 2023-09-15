The Tetlin Native Corporation has contested the validity of a 2008 mineral lease that includes land on which the Manh Choh mine operates.
Loretta Smith, the corporation’s researcher, told the News-Miner in a recent interview just over 643,147 acres of Tetlin Native Corporation land was illegally transferred by a now-deceased Tetlin Village chief to control of the Tetlin Tribal Council in 1996.
The transfer left the corporation with about 100,000 acres of land left from the 743,147 conveyed to TNCorp in 1985 as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971.
In a news release issued last week, the corporation noted that a the tribal chief, who served in a dual capacity at the time as TNCorp’s president, breached its fiduciary responsibility during the transfer.
“You can’t just transfer ANCSA lands without approval from the shareholders,” Smith said. “That was never done.”
While the news release did not name the chief directly, Smith identified him as Chief Danny Adams, the Tetlin official credited with ultimately pursuing and securing agreements with first an independent mineral exploration company that would morph into the Manh Choh mine project.
Smith said a lawsuit was filed against Adams and his associates in 1999 in the Alaska state court system. The lawsuit lasted until 2006. TNCorp had requested return of control of the transferred lands, citing that it had not been done “in regular course of business.”
The lawsuit, Jimerson vs. Tetlin Native Corporation, filed by Shirley Jimerson and Ramona David, sought to reverse the land transfer , alleging “breach of fiduciary duties and wrongful transfer of TNC land.”
In a 2006 opinion by then-Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Alex Bryner, a district court urged both parties to seek a settlement after motions to dismiss the case was rejected.
In August 2001, the court approved a settlement agreement that stipulated “TNC shareholders may not have been fully informed regarding dissenters’ rights in the 1996 land transfer.”
The settlement called for a portion of the remaining TNCorp lands to be transferred to a new corporation formed by dissenters, who would elect to transfer their shares TNCorp ANCSA stock back to the corporation in exchange for shares in the new organization.
Smith said even after Adams was removed from the TNCorp board, he remained the village chief. In that capacity, she said Adams allegedly used his authority to move forward with a mineral lease process that was signed in 2008 and filed with Alaska Department of Natural Resources in January 2015.
The mineral lease, signed with John “Brad” Juneau of Juneau Exploration, included stipulations that Tetlin would “not disclose consideration or other financial information.” Juneau is the chair of Contango Ore’s board of directors, but did not step into the role until 2013. He had also served as Contango Ore’s president and CEO from 2012 to 2020 after his predecessor went on medical leave.
The lease notes Juneau “attended a [June 6, 2008] general Tetlin meeting to present his proposal regarding the exploration for and potential production of precious metals and/or base gems” located on Tetlin land.
“The members of the Tribe without opposition determined to pursue the negotiation of an agreement concerning exploration and, if commercially feasible, production of Tetlin’s mineral resources,” the lease states.
However, Smith said neither the council, Tetlin members or TNCorp shareholders knew about the transfer until after it was filed in 2015.
“The lease contains a lot of misrepresenting and false statements,” Smith said. “The whole issue is a mixture of ambiguity, misrepresentation and outright lies.”
Smith said the TNCorp’s objective includes an aim to halt the Manh Choh project and seek any remediations for any direct and remediation damages. From there, the corporation would consider whether it wants to consider a new mineral lease.
Smith said TNCorp today lacks any assets and is considered financial insolvent, with just a voluntary board of directors and no staff beyond herself or David Flenaugh, its general manager. Smith, who is retired, noted that Flenaugh provides a stipend for Smith’s efforts.
In a follow-up email, Smith said TNCorp faces challenges on multiple fronts, including the reversal of the 643,147-acre land transfer.
A second challenge includes reluctantly accepting “the 100,000 acres left to TNCorp after the wrongful land transfer but negotiate with the Council to correct the deed to clearly identify the contiguous boundaries between the two landowners.”
Brenna Schaake, external affairs supervisor for Kinross Alaska, said its mineral lease with the Native Village of Tetlin allows Peak Gold, the joint venture between Contango Ore and Kinross, to move forward with Manh Choh.
“Our mineral lease with the Native Village of Tetlin provides access to explore and develop mineral resources on Tetlin Tribal lands,” Schaake said by email. “They own these lands in fee and the mineral lease provides the Native Village of Tetlin with a net smelter royalty from all gold and silver produced.”
Tetlin stands apart from other tribal and Native Corporations in that it outright owns its own land rights under a fee simple title. As a result, Tetlin residents and members don’t benefit from receiving dividends or scholarships from Doyon Limited, the regional corporation.
As part of the process, she said, the joint venture has honored all existing agreements “such as the community support agreement and road maintenance fund that helps the village maintain their private dirt road.”
Schaake added that the Village of Tetlin “owns in fee the surface and subsurface rights of their land and the Manh Choh mine is entirely on this Tetlin-owned land.”
Schaake said Kinross declined to comment on internal relationships between the tribal council and TNCorp.
Smith, however, contains, that TNCorp will continue “to contest the Mineral Lease, in court if necessary, for infringements on TNCorp land and professional status as an ANCSA village corporation.”