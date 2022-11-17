Kameroff-Akaran murder trial

At right, Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, exits the courtroom Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the close of witness testimony in his murder trial at Rabinowitz Courthouse. Kameroff-Akaran is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his sister. 

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

A Fairbanks jury heard testimony from witnesses and law enforcement officers Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his sister several years ago.

Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, of Fairbanks, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his half-sister, Jasmine States, on Jan. 30, 2018.

