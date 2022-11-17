A Fairbanks jury heard testimony from witnesses and law enforcement officers Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his sister several years ago.
Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, of Fairbanks, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his half-sister, Jasmine States, on Jan. 30, 2018.
The first witness, Brianna Tahti, testified that she was working at Advanced Family Dentistry in January 2018 when the practice received a Nixle safety alert from Fairbanks police. Tahti said she was surprised when a man who wasn’t a patient walked in and asked to use the restroom.
“Something didn’t seem right,” Tahti said, adding that the man wasn’t dressed for the cold weather and his mannerisms were “off.”
Surveillance footage from the dental practice shows a man, later identified as Kameroff-Akaran, pacing in the waiting room, drinking water and talking on his cell phone before walking out.
Kameroff-Akaran’s adoptive mother, Rose Kameroff, testified that on Jan. 30, 2018, that she dropped her grandchild off at school, went to the Chena Pump Transfer Site, and picked up her son, Ben, from the Cookie Jar parking lot. Kameroff said that when they got home, her son took a shower, changed clothes and went outside to smoke. Shortly thereafter, multiple law enforcement officers arrived and took Kameroff-Akaran into custody. They returned later that day with a search warrant. According to the previous testimony, Alaska State Troopers found a gun holster in Kameroff-Akaran’s bedroom.
When asked about the holster, Rose Kameroff tearfully testified that her son did not have a gun and the holster in his bedroom probably belonged to his father.
Trooper Malik Jones testified that Kameroff-Akaran was quiet and cooperative when taken into custody.
Kathi Young, a forensic technician with the Department of Public Safety, testified that she processed the crime scene at the direction of Detective Ace Adams. Young gave details about crime scene photos, which included apparent blood stains in the dining room and on household items, a box of .45-caliber bullets with 10 missing, a glass tube “consistent with smoking something,” a .45-caliber shell casing and a red jacket in which a cell phone, cash and Jasmine States’ drivers license were found.
Shalene Kameroff-Akaran, half-sister to Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, testified she was close with her half-sister, Jasmine, and her half-brother, Ben, whom she repeatedly referred to by his nickname, “Fruit Ball.” She testified that her brother wasn’t acting suspiciously but that she found it unusual that he wasn’t wearing his winter coat.
Shalene Kameroff-Akaran was frequently tearful during her testimony and appeared to avoid looking at her brother as he sat at the defendant’s table. Her timeline of the events the day of the shooting matched her mothers’ testimony, but she claimed that they went shopping at the Great Alaska Fur Company after picking him up in the restaurant parking lot.
Patricia States, Jasmine States’ adoptive mother, told the jury that Jasmine was living with her boyfriend, Cody White, in January 2018, and was a good mother. States described seeing her daughter unresponsive in the emergency room and learning the next day that she was brain dead. States said she kept Jasmine on life support for a month so that her organs could be donated.
