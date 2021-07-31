During a normal year, the New Music Ensemble CORVUS probably would not perform a medley of “Star Wars” tunes. But 2021 is not an ordinary year for Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
The light-hearted performance was the perfect entertainment at the festival’s summer gala Thursday night, along with rousing numbers from the popular Celtic performers. The evening was a fundraiser for the annual event and the official induction of retired director Terese Kaptur into the festival’s Hall of Fame. Kaptur took reigns of the festival from founder and longtime director Jo Scott in 2009 and spearheaded the annual popular event for eight years. James Menaker is the third and current director.
It was not easy for Kaptur to take the place of renowned founder Jo Scott, according to Menaker.
“She did a remarkable job,” he said. “She invested her heart and soul into this.”
Kaptur spearheaded many changes at festival — tracking registrations, donations and ticketing using electronic technology, decentralizing operations and introducing mini-workshops, single-genre concerts, intensives, wilderness workshops and outreach events and workshops around the state.
When the University of Alaska closed facilities for maintenance one summer, Kaptur partnered with 32 venues around Fairbanks, 10 in the Interior and 12 remote Alaska venues.
She formalized the sponsorship program and increased in-kind donations to a value of nearly $500,000. She also worked with coordinators and staff to create the Composing in the Wilderness, Comedy, Culinary, New Music, Norwegian, Conducting and Marimba programs. Before retiring in the fall of 2017, she was honored with two Outstanding UAF Alumni awards and the Explore Fairbanks Aurora Award.
“I feel so deeply about this festival and I gave it my all for those eight years,” Kaptur said. “I was very honored to take the job in 2009 when Jo was retiring. She had such incredible vision. This whole concept of festival is just brilliant and it is such a treat to be part of it.”
It is really the community that makes the festival a success, she said.
“The work is not anything I do, or James does, or Jo did,” she told the audience, gathered to honor her. “It’s that we just pull it all together. You’re the heartbeat and breath of it all.”
This is the 41st year for Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, whose mission is to awaken everyone’s inner artist. The festival connects world-class professionals with aspiring artists and gives participants a chance to pursue their passions through study and performance.
This year, there were about 120 workshops, about half of what festival normally offers, the result of cautious recovery from Covid-19. It is also the result of commitment from guest artists, venues, and community support. An estimated 60 guest artists signed up this year.
All concerts are free this year, except for Thursday’s Summer Gala.
Upcoming free concerts include Big Band/Afro-Cuban from 3-4 p.m. today at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. At Davis Concert Hall/UAF today, concerts include American Roots, 4-5 p.m.; Celtic 6-7 p.m. and Composing in the Wilderness, 8-9 p.m. The Festival Chorus will present a free concert on Sunday at Journey Church from 4-6 p.m.
Both CORVUS and Celtic musicians stepped in to perform at the gala when the featured jazz musicians had to cancel. The entire jazz program was cancelled, due to Covid exposure. According to Menaker, a registrant in the workshops tested positive and two guest teachers then tested positive as well. They are quarantining, he said.
Menaker said there are about 500 festival participants this year, signed up for some of the120 classes.
See www.fsaf.org for more information.
Follow Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.