A Tennessee fugitive wanted for attempted murder has been arrested in Fairbanks, authorities said.
Investigators believe Joseph Allen Smith Jr. was living in Fairbanks after he allegedly jumped bail in Tennessee for first-degree attempted murder and using a gun during while committing a crime, according to a trooper dispatch report. He was taken into custody Wednesday on Truck Street in Fairbanks.
The Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit in Fairbanks (F-CSU) discovered that Smith was living in Fairbanks last month and had an extraditable felony warrant for his arrest, according to the report. The unit, with support from the Fairbanks Police Department, identified his whereabouts and located Smith in Fairbanks.
“The well-coordinated mission and overwhelming number of Law Enforcement Officers resulted in the Smith Jr. surrendering without incident,” the report said.
Smith was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center where he is being held without bail, while he awaits his extradition back to Tennessee.