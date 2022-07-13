A 14-year-old dirt bike rider died Monday evening after crashing into a pickup on the Old Nenana Highway near Ester, according to the Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers and emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene about 7:45 p.m.
The initial investigation revealed the teenager, who was not identified, was riding along a powerline trail near the highway just as a pickup driver left his home in the area.
The trooper report stated the juvenile struck the side of the vehicle. Life-saving measures were attempted soon after the accident.
“A good Samaritan was there who began CPR efforts before the arrival of the ambulance,” AST spokesperson Austin McDaniel said.
The juvenile was ultimately pronounced deceased.
McDaniel said the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests or citations have been made.