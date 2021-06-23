A teenage couple was arraigned Wednesday afternoon after they allegedly attempted to kill the girl’s mother with a crowbar.
Harley Hunter Morris, 18, and Ahviana Yvonne Johnkins, 16, of Fairbanks, are charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree attempted murder. Morris faces an additional charge of first-degree assault.
Johnkins will be charged as an adult, according to a news release issued by the city of Fairbanks.
On June 6, Morris reportedly hit Johnkins’ mother “many times” with a crowbar in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Crosson Avenue in Fairbanks, according to the release. The victim reported that Morris then allegedly attempted to strangle her and put her into a chokehold. The victim was eventually able to break free but received extensive injuries to her head and face from the attack.
Morris and Johnkins were then taken to Fairbanks Police Department on June 7 for questioning. During questioning, Johnkins admitted that the pair had been “communicating and planning for about a week on how to kill her mother,” according to the release.
Johnkins told detectives that she did not know how Morris planned to kill her mother but had previously been told that “she just needed to get her mom to walk into the woods where he would take care of it,” according to the release.
Morris and Johnkins both pleaded not guilty during their arraignment hearings at Rabinowitz Courthouse. An omnibus hearing was set for both parties for 1:30 p.m. July 22.
A records check showed that neither Morris nor Johnkins have faced previous charges.
Contact reporter Liv Clifford at 459-7582 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.