An opportunity to demolish the Polaris Building — called by many “the eyesore of the city” — might open for private companies in return for the ownership rights of the property.
While the city awaits the decision on federal grants for the Polaris Building Demolition Project, the City Council Finance Committee discussed Tuesday an idea to put the project up for private bids.
Councilman Jim Clark said that while “there is always money hanging out there from grants,” the city needs to move faster in getting rid of the vacant building and redeveloping the space.
“Nobody has looked at the building besides the city,” Clark said. “There are companies out there who are wanting to get involved.”
If the idea moves forward and gets approved, the city would put up a bid for private companies who want to take over the demolition of the building and assume ownership over it. The city would choose the company that would take advantage of the property to its fullest, Clark said.
“A private company would need a $2 million bond for a three-year demolition,” he said. “If completed, the city would pay the company $2 million for the demolition and grant them the ownership of the property — to do with as they see fit.”
If the company doesn’t accomplish the demolition in the set time, the city would keep the bond, and the project would go up for re-bid, Clark said.
City engineer Robert Pristash said that, so far, he likes Clark’s idea although he needs more information about the plan.
“The part that was interesting was that, as a part of the payment, the company would be granted the land,” Pristash said. “That was the news.”
Up to now, the project has been moving slowly under Polaris Working Group leadership.
“Polaris Working Group has made great progress, but they are lacking funding,” Pristash said. “They are trying to find funding, and it’s been going on for quite a few years.”
The project has a few moving parts. Before demolition, the building and potentially its surrounding grounds need to be decontaminated, city environmental manager Andrew Ackerman said. After the place is cleaned of hazardous waste, the city — the current owner of the property — will need to take down the building, get rid of the waste, and only then will the space be ready for redevelopment, he said.
“A lot of it will be tearing down walls, story by story,” Ackerman said. “You can’t just implode the building with all the hazardous materials inside of it, and the building isn’t even that stable.”
The current estimated cost of the project is between $8 million and $10 million, though the numbers are rough and might be outdated, Ackerman said. This sum includes the cost of disposing the waste and taking down the structure, Ackerman explained.
“If you were just to remove the hazardous materials, that would cost from $2 million to $4 million.”
Taking into account the scale of the project, the need for large equipment, and the necessary experience with hazardous waste removal, Ackerman said that he doesn’t know that many local companies that are capable of completing the job unless they subcontract with Anchorage or Seattle.
Clark said that he asked a few local contractors whether they could take on a project of this scale, and they responded that it was too big for them, but there are some who “would be able to jump on it.”
Councilmember Lonny Marney, who favored Clark’s idea, said that “unless you ask, you don’t know” who is capable of demolishing the building. He added that the financial incentive would motivate the contractor to get the job done.
Clark plans to meet with the engineering team in the next two weeks to discuss the details of his idea. Then he wants to bring up the proposal during the City Council meeting.
Meanwhile, the city is trying different avenues to advance the demolition.
Last fall, the city applied for a grant from the Department of Defense, submitting the project to the Innovative Readiness Training program that combines military training with assisting U.S. communities. If the department chooses the Polaris project in July, it could provide labor, expertise and resources for knocking down the building or at least some part of it.
“Everything is on the table right now,” Councilmember Aaron Gibson said. “There is a possibility it happens, there’s a possibility it won’t.”
So far, the city received a grant from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation that uses funds from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. With these funds, they examined the inside of the building and found mold, asbestos and pigeon waste that can be dangerous to breathe, Ackerman said.
That grant will be extended into 2021 to do more assessment and secure the building, which is still accessible to people. Ackerman said the grant might also help get rid of some of the hazardous waste, though the funds would be enough to remove only “one twentieth or one fiftieth” of all materials.
The city has been discussing the Polaris situation and challenges with Alaska Rep. Don Young and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, in hopes to get funding allocated directly to the project.
“Both the staff for Murkowski and Don Young were very encouraging and seemed interested,” Ackerman said.
The chairman of the Polaris Working Group, David Pruhs, agreed by saying, “I feel that we are getting closer to getting federal funding.”
