In yet another pair of edge of your seat matches, Team USA was bested by the Czech Republic and Switzerland, barring the American duo from competing in the semi-finals. Their final match will be against Great Britain today at 4:05 AKST, make sure to tune in on NBC to cheer on our hometown champ, Vicky Persinger, and her partner, Chris Plys!
Against the Czech Republic, Persinger and Plys brought it down to the wire by taking a one point lead with a power play in the seventh end, but the Czechs answered with three in the final end, sealing a win that tied them with the Americans for 6th overall in the Round Robin standings.
With an early Swiss lead of three points, the Americans played from behind most of the match. Down 5-3, Vicky Persinger leveled the playing field with a another clutch draw shot in the seventh end. However, in this old game of back and forth, Switzerland was able to cap off the match with a perfect draw shot of their own.
Although Team USA is out of contention for the semi-finals, they still get a chance to prove themselves in their final match against a tandem that was able to slide their way into the semi-finals, Great Britain.
Tune in to NBC at 4:05PM AKST to watch Vicky get it done!