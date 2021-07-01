Some special guests from Team Hollywood Celebrity Streetball are coming to the annual Nenana Fourth of July celebration — held on Saturday, July 3 this year.
“For the last three or four years, I’ve been working along with Pete Adams of Team Hollywood, getting venues for him to come up and do things in different communities,” said Donald Charlie, former First Chief of the Nenana Native Council.
The two men met after Team Hollywood visited Healy. Pete Adams, president of the traveling group, stopped in at Nenana’s Tribal Office.
“I was there, we just started talking and we became friends,” Charlie said.
Team Hollywood is a celebrity streetball basketball team that travels around the world, reaching out and mentoring youth.
On Saturday, July 3, Adams will be in downtown Nenana beginning at 11 a.m. for the holiday festivities. Joining him will be former LA Cllppers player and current vice-president of the retired NBA Players Association Steffond Johnson. Storyteller Rhonda Lee will also be there.
The plan is to set up some basketball hoops right downtown. The gathering will be a meet-and-greet, a chance to take photographs and get autographs, see some sports memorabilia, and maybe even shoot some hoops with a former NBA player. It’s all free.
Of course, Donald Charlie has a reason for inviting them to visit.
“I have granddaughters that play soccer,” he said. “I realize they don’t have a soccer field. They have one that has been in the making for the last 20 years. It still wasn’t done because they never had enough money to finish it.
“Well, I’ve got one granddaughter left and she’s still playing soccer,” he said. “She’s got two years.”
His motivation is to raise funds to finish a local soccer field.
“They never had a home game in all those years,” he said. “They have to go to Anderson to play their home game.”
So he called Pete Adams and explained the situation. He wondered if Team Hollywood could help.
Team Hollywood has also recruited Nenana’s Donald Charlie to join them in Kansas City to serve as a guest speaker at a fundraiser. Some of those funds, he said, will go to Alaska kids.
Also new this year is a Spaghetti Cook-off at Roughwoods Inn & Cafe, from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop by for a taste and help decide the winner.
Nenana’s 107th annual holiday celebration will include the usual fun, food and games, as well as the traditional “everyone gets a quarter.”
“Everyone is a winner,” said Marilyn Duggar. “$1 first prize, 50 cents second prize and everybody gets a quarter.”
That means she has been collecting quarters all year.
“Last year, it was really hard to get quarters,” she said. “Apparently the money mint even had Covid. I had people going to their banks all over Fairbanks, getting as many quarters as they could, as many days as it took, to get them all gathered.
“This year, I just bought them all year and have plenty.”
What she has is 2,000 quarters. Everyone is a winner.
The day is supported by the Nenana Ice Classic and donations from other organizations, businesses and individuals.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.