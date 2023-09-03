Lathrop Spirit Rock

Lathrop High School's Spirit Rock Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019.

 Eric Engman

After 20 months of negotiations, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District teachers have voted to approve a new contract.

“It took a long time to achieve,” Danette Peterson, Fairbanks Educators Association president, said. “The unified concerns and voices of our members allowed us to deliver a strong and unwavering message to the district.”

