After 20 months of negotiations, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District teachers have voted to approve a new contract.
“It took a long time to achieve,” Danette Peterson, Fairbanks Educators Association president, said. “The unified concerns and voices of our members allowed us to deliver a strong and unwavering message to the district.”
Nearly 300 teachers gathered at North Pole High School on Thursday to vote on the contract, which passed 228 to 67.
Teachers will receive 1% salary increases for 2023-2024 and a 3% increase each year for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 under the agreement.
“Although educators continue to be undervalued, it is a fair contract given the district’s strained finances,” Peterson said.
Earlier this year, Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $80 million dollars in education funding from the state budget, which would have amounted to $8 million for FNSBSD.
“It’s the best we could get,” John Boyarski, social studies teacher at Randy Smith Middle School said. “I blame state government, like Dunleavy, for vetoing all the money at the end. It could have been more of a raise for us.”
The Borough Assembly has been able to make up for some of those funds by voting to provide $6 million to the district, including $2 million left over from school construction projects.
The new contract now goes to the FNSBSD school board. They will vote on the contract on Sept. 5.
