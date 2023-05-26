Frustration from both Fairbanks North Star Borough School District staff and school board members dominated most of Tuesday’s board of education citizens comment period.
Both teachers and classified staff have gone without a new contract for nearly a year, leaving employees operating under the terms of the one that ended June 30, 2022.
Nonbinding arbitration efforts in August will be one of the final attempts between district and negotiating teams for the Fairbanks Education Association and Education Support Staff Association to reach a compromise.
FEA President Sandi Ryan told the board Tuesday she has not heard anything since the board held an executive session on May 15.
“I was hopeful that … maybe, just maybe communication was forthcoming,” Ryan said. “I’ve heard nothing.”
FEA and the district have several contract articles left unresolved, but two major ones deal with pay and health benefits. The district has offered a 1% increase for one year only, on top of normal step increases. FEA has requested a three-year pay increase, including a 6% increase the first year and a 4% increase in years two and three.
The district on May 8 told the News-Miner that requests from ESSA and FEA combined would cost $53.4 million over three years, including $34.1 million in salaries and $19.3 million in benefits and associated costs. The district cited ongoing budget difficulties meant if it met those requests, laying off staff and increasing class sizes would follow.
Ryan noted that 90% of the Mat-Su Education Association, the teacher’s union for Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, authorized voting to go on strike later this fall if their school district did provide better terms.
“I want your eyes to be wide open, to be aware that our educators in this district are just as committed as to having a just and fair contract as those in Mat-su are,” Ryan said. She added she’s hopeful the district’s negotiation team will return to the table “with fresh eyes.”
Ryan had told the board last month if arbitration talks fail, FEA will take a strike vote, which authorizes a union’s members to go on strike if they deem it necessary. Unions are still required to notify the district a few days in advance prior to any action.
Board member Melissa Burnett asked if the FEA seriously considered a strike vote and what it might look like.
“We have a lot on the table and are trying the hardest we can to do what we can for our students given the budget situation we are in,” Burnett said.
Ryan said striking is a last resort and FEA has never issued one.
Arbitrators return with results within 90 days but if either the union or school board reject arbitration results “it becomes a rock and a hard place and a strike vote usually takes place.”
Several educators and support staff provided frustrated testimony about delayed contracts.
Koya Truax, a six-year teacher, said she’s enjoyed working in the district but feels frustrated after a year without a contract.
“We are your front-line workers, and we are the ones that create the learning environments for students to thrive,” Truax said. “We are the ones that students and families see and work with when they walk into the doors of the schools within our district.”
She added her daughter starts kindergarten next year, which adds to the frustration given the lack of resources in the classroom.
Pearl Creek Elementary teacher Jerome Baxter said he’s never seen such a situation in his 13 years with the district, alleging rude and disrespectful behavior from the district negotiating team.
“The bottom line is we need to get things squared away,” Baxter said. “You can’t really expect teachers to come and stay with that type of behavior.”
Lori Werdin, a Lathrop High teacher, noted as a single parent “not having an increase to my salary hurts.”
“It’s hard to make it and this summer I’ll be looking for ways to make extra income while getting ready to strike,” Werdin said. “I’m close to quitting this profession that I’ve worked hard to reach.”
She added she sees her children getting “teachers who are sub-par, who don’t know what they’re doing.”
Tanana Middle School teacher Pepper McFarland said she spends three hours of “free overtime” outside normal or extracurricular duties doing grading and preparatory work.
“I’m going to stop doing that if I’m not going to get any type of a raise,” McFarland said. “If you stop grading, they (students) will not do the work ... and they stop learning.”
Board member April Smith asked whether it was better to have fewer teachers who are paid more.
“That bucket is finite, so I want to know what we have to cut,” Smith said. “I want to negotiate and give teachers everything they need ... what do we need to do?”
When McFarland recommended lobbying for more funding in Juneau, Smith noted board members have done that several times this year.
Smith later noted she has tremendous respect for district staff and would “never trust my children to people I didn’t respect.”
“It’s absurd to think that I would [not have respect],” Smith said. She added the reality is the board “cannot negotiate with money it does not have.”