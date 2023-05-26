Nordale Education Center

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Nordale Education Center, the new home for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s BEST Homeschool and other alternative programs.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Frustration from both Fairbanks North Star Borough School District staff and school board members dominated most of Tuesday’s board of education citizens comment period.

Both teachers and classified staff have gone without a new contract for nearly a year, leaving employees operating under the terms of the one that ended June 30, 2022.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.