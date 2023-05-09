Members of Fairbanks’ teacher and support staff unions plan to conduct at least one “positive picketing” event Tuesday afternoon following the school work day, Fairbanks Education Association President Sandi Ryan said.
Ryan said one event will take place at University and Geist in the vicinity of Hutchison and West Valley high schools in an effort to drum up support for solid funding for education and much-needed pay for education staff.
The picketing comes more than a year after both the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District went into new contract negotiations with FEA and the Educational Support Staff Association. The previous three-year contract ended without a new agreement in place on June 30, 2022.
All three parties announced mediation efforts were unsuccessful and will enter arbitration Aug. 7-9. Currently, both unions are operating under the provisions of the previous contract.
Ryan told the district board of education during citizens comments last week that things could come to a head if arbitration talks don’t succeed.
“If that fails, we have one last shot at the table, but if that also fails, we will take a strike vote,” Ryan said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “If things do not change, we will see the first-ever teacher strike in Fairbanks.”
Ryan noted FEA “has never been forced to go on strike … and have always been able to work with the administration and come to a respectful agreement.”
Ryan told the News-Miner Monday nothing has changed since last Tuesday’s meeting. She added she has heard nothing from the school district about returning to the table ahead of arbitration.
“We heard nothing about coming back to the table,” Ryan said, adding it’s an option her union’s team will consider. She added it also depends on whether the district is willing to budge on some items rather than provide the same terms previously offered in a bundle.
“We can’t even take it apart and take a look at it individually,” Ryan said.
ESSA represents 1,100 support staff and FEA about 800 certificated employees.
Pay and benefits are two major items between the school district and the unions. The school district has offered a 1% increase for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, similar to what the Fairbanks Principals Association accepted.
The unions have individually requested a three-year contract, with larger increases.
Beyond that, FEA and ESSA both have their own concerns over the contract.
For FEA, it boils down to equitable classroom preparation time. With the Alaska Reads Act going into effect this July, Ryan said the new law places additional requirements on teachers from kindergarten to third grade, including more training and certificates.
ESSA has 15 unresolved articles it needs to agree upon with the district, while FEA has about 11 articles.
ESSA President Danielle Logan told KUAC Radio training and safety language has become a priority for her union’s members. The district, she said, has a high turnover rate because new employees are being placed into classrooms with little to no training, especially when it comes to working with special education students.
That lack of training can create potential safety issues, Logan said.
District officials have said the district’s current $17 million deficit makes a lot of the union requests economically nonviable at this point without making further deeper cuts.
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw, in an emailed statement, told the News-Miner Monday FEA and ESSA’s combined three-year request totals $53.4 million.
“Of that $53.4 million, $34.1 million is direct salary schedule increases, with the remaining $19.3 million representing other increases to benefits and extra-duty salaries and wages,” DeGraw said. “Preliminary estimates of the District’s FY25 budget deficit range between $15 million and $20 million, not including any salary/benefit increases that might come out of negotiations.”
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said the district’s negotiation team would meet with either union “ while awaiting arbitration to continue efforts toward reaching an agreement.”
Melin added the negotiations are just one piece to the district’s overall budget dilemma.
“The current recommended budget reduces staff, which means there will not be as many people filling critical roles,” Melin said. “This budget situation stresses an already stretched workforce. Further, the budget causes an increased pupil-teacher ratio which directly affects the staff and students.”
Several years of stagnant state funding while trying to continue providing quality educational programs have reached a tipping point.
“We can no longer add duties to employee workloads,” Melin said. “We are at the point where we need to face the reality — without additional funding, our ability to offer an excellent education for students is in jeopardy.”
Ryan said, for FEA’s part, a strike vote doesn’t mean a strike will necessarily take place. It just gives members the option, and even then, the union must give the school district a 72 hour notice “so they have ample time to notify parents.”
“Hopefully something happens at the [arbitration] table that causes things to loosen up,” Ryan said.