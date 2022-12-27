This January the teacher will become the student as Fairbanks school teacher Maxine Dibert begins her freshman term representing Fairbanks in the Alaska State Legislature in Juneau.
Dibert, a newcomer to politics, defeated incumbent Bart LeBon this November in a tight race for House District 31, which includes downtown Fairbanks, Aurora, Lemeta, Westgate and parts of south Fairbanks.
Dibert grew up going to public schools in Fairbanks and graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in education. After more than 20 years teaching in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District — the majority of that at Denali Elementary School — Dibert understands the value of education and said it’s the main reason she ran for office.
In addition to preparing for her new legislative duties, Dibert has been taking time to conduct mid-winter testing, say goodbye to her class of third-graders and meet the long-term substitute teacher who will take over her teaching duties for the 2023 school year. Dibert said she has a lot to learn but she is excited to get to Juneau in January.
Dibert aims to be a voice for students and educators in Juneau, and said she will fight for a larger Base Student Allocation (BSA) and “inflation proof” school budgets.
“We really need to put children first for our future, Dibert said. “They’re our most prized resource.”
Dibert said she considers listening to be one of her greatest strengths and will utilize that in Juneau.
“If education is something we are focused on, we need to be listening to the experiences of principals, students, parents, teachers and professors,” she said.
Dibert hopes to be on the education committee as well as the labor and commerce committee. One issue she heard along the campaign trail was the question of how provide high paying jobs so that young people see themselves working in our communities as adults.
Dibert said she will support retirement benefits for teachers, firefighters, and police officers.
“If you can keep teachers and public employees here for at least 15 years, you create stability for students and school districts.”
Dibert said another issue she heard along the campaign trail is the struggle many families encounter when trying to find childcare for their children. She plans to be a voice for families and support funding for preschools.
Dibert hopes to find common values with legislators across the aisle and be part of a multi-partisan working group or coalition. She also feels that legislators need to come together and find a sustainable solution to the billion dollar question of the PFD that works for all Alaskans.
As the only Alaska Native woman in this year’s House — she is Koyukon-Athabascan and her parents are from Rampart and Kokrines — Dibert hopes to be a representative for all Alaskans and demonstrate how important culture and traditions are in Alaska.
Dibert said she hopes that she and other Interior freshman legislators — Will Stapp, Ashley Carrick and Frank Tomaszewski — can be a powerful force for Fairbanks.
