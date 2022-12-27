Maxine Dibert

This January the teacher will become the student as Fairbanks school teacher Maxine Dibert begins her freshman term representing Fairbanks in the Alaska State Legislature in Juneau.

Dibert, a newcomer to politics, defeated incumbent Bart LeBon this November in a tight race for House District 31, which includes downtown Fairbanks, Aurora, Lemeta, Westgate and parts of south Fairbanks.

