Fully vaccinated Interior Alaskans can win cash, airline tickets and Athabaskan-style gloves through a drawing sponsored by Tanana Chiefs Conference this fall. Young participants can get such prizes as an iPad, Nintendo Switch and Beats headphones.
Tanana Chiefs Conference will run a vaccination incentive drawing from September to December for everyone who lives in the region, according to a TCC news release.
“Our main intent with this drawing is to, on one hand, thank everyone who has been vaccinated already and on the other hand, to encourage more people to get vaccinated, especially now when we see the Delta variant rising,” said Jacoline Bergstrom, TCC’s health executive director.
The drawing is open to everyone in the region 12 years and older, and if the Centers for Disease Control approves vaccinations for younger children, TCC will expand the drawing to include them.
“We are all in this pandemic together, so Team TCC wants to encourage every eligible Alaskan to get vaccinated for Covid-19. That’s why we opened the vaccine incentive giveaway to everyone living in our region,” said PJ Simon, TCC chief and chairman. “We’re doing great, but we’re not done yet. Our goal is to vaccinate everyone possible — to protect our elders, our youth and our communities.”
Each month starting in October, TCC will announce 16 winners on its Facebook page — eight adults and eight children. Four adults from rural Alaska and four adults from the Fairbanks area will win either a $500 cash prize or Athabascan style beaded leather gloves.
“Those will be done by Native artists in the Interior,” Bergstrom said.
For teens and tweens from 12 to 17 — four from rural Alaska and four from the Fairbanks area — there will be prizes including an Apple iPad Air plus $25 gift card; Nintendo Switch plus $100 Gift Card for games; as well as Wireless Beats Headphones and a $300 Amazon gift card.
In addition to the monthly drawing winners, 10 people will win grand prizes in December 2021. These prizes include a trip for two anywhere Alaska Airlines flies and $1,500 cash; $5,000 cash; $2,500 cash; a custom-made parka and $1,000 cash; and lastly a beaver fur hat made-to-order and $300 cash. For each grand prize, there will be one urban and one rural winner. The deadline for entering the grand prize drawing is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 3, 2021. To enter the drawing, visit www.tananachiefs.org/vaccinegiveaway.
TCC decided to use a vaccine incentive inspired by other Alaska health organizations that have done similar programs and saw appreciation from their communities, Bergstrom said.
But the idea of a drawing also comes at the time of need to address the rapid spike in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.
“In general, we see a lot more patients with Covid symptoms of all ages, including outpatients, across the region, highly contagious,” Bergstrom said about Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, which serves the Tanana Chiefs Conference health beneficiaries. “And there is just less workforce in health care. Our staff has been working this pandemic for 18 months. They are getting tired.”
Statewide and nationally, medical workers are relocating and deciding to retire or do a career change, and hospitals end up with less workforce at the time of higher demand, Bergstrom said. But as people are learning how strained the health care system is, and since the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine received full approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration, medical workers are seeing more interest from people wanting to get vaccinated, she added.
“Getting everyone vaccinated is ultimately one of the very important pieces to stop the pandemic and flatten the curve,” she said. “But the other important part is to continue masking for the time being.”
Bergstrom explained that children under 12 are not eligible to get the vaccine and need adults to protect them from the virus. She also added that while vaccinations protect people against severe illness and death, everyone can get infected by the Delta variant as well, vaccinated or not.
“It’s very important to mask and not spread it,” she said. “It’s another leg of the stool to change what’s going on with the pandemic,” she said.