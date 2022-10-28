It was announced yesterday that the Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) will be receiving a $30.3 million dollar federal grant to fund broadband infrastructure in rural interior communities. It will provide communities in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census area - including Hughes, Huslia, Alatna, and Allakaket Native Village Statistical Areas - with affordable and reliable high-speed internet, to be used in homes, schools and workplaces.
“Congratulations to the Tanana Chiefs Conference and the many communities in the Yukon Koyukuk region who will benefit from the transformational change this investment in broadband infrastructure will bring,” said Senator Murkowski who announced TCC’s grant with Senator Dan Sullivan yesterday.
The grant was made possible by Biden’s new bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and comes from the USDA’s ReConnect Program. The program offers grants and/or loans “to facilitate broadband deployment in areas of rural America that currently do not have sufficient access to broadband,” says the USDA.
The press release states that “in 2022 alone, over $461.2 million in federal broadband funding has been announced for Alaska, of which over $210.9 million stems from the USDA Reconnect Program.”
TCC’s grant will also be supported by the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity and Tribal Lifeline program, which provides discounts to eligible low-income subscribers.
Senator Dan Sullivan said yesterday, “Many of our rural, Alaska Native communities for too long have found themselves without the broadband connectivity that most Americans take for granted. I’m glad to see the significant federal infrastructure dollars we secured being deployed to break down the digital divide and improve the lives and well-being of thousands of Alaskans across the Interior of Alaska.”