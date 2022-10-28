It was announced yesterday that the Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) will be receiving a $30.3 million dollar federal grant to fund broadband infrastructure in rural interior communities. It will provide communities in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census area - including Hughes, Huslia, Alatna, and Allakaket Native Village Statistical Areas - with affordable and reliable high-speed internet, to be used in homes, schools and workplaces.

“Congratulations to the Tanana Chiefs Conference and the many communities in the Yukon Koyukuk region who will benefit from the transformational change this investment in broadband infrastructure will bring,” said Senator Murkowski who announced TCC’s grant with Senator Dan Sullivan yesterday.