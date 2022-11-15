WiFi

Another wave of federal broadband funding went to the Tanana Chiefs Conference to ensure high speed internet access for four Interior villages and communities in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

The $30.3 million federal grant comes from the USDA’s ReConnect Program and is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to an Oct. 28 news release from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

