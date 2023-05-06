Tanana Chiefs Conference expands its Housing First program to better serve the Interior’s homeless population.
According to a news release, Housing First opened in 2012 to provide housing for the homeless population in Fairbanks regardless of a person’s substance use problems. There are 39 rooms available for rent via Housing First, and 300 people on a waitlist. The expansion of the Housing First program will acquire 37 rooms at Willow House, formerly a TCC patient hotel.
“Here at TCC we believe in treating everyone with kindness and empathy — this includes our vulnerable homeless population,” Chief/Chairman Brian Ridley said. “For many, sobriety is difficult to achieve without the stability of basic needs — including housing. The expansion of Housing First will have a positive impact on the lives of those in our community and we are proud to be able to provide that support.”
Patients of TCC traveling to Fairbanks for medical care will also be able to use the Bertha Moses Patient Hostel on 19th Avenue. The hostel was recently remodeled to provide housing for patients and end of life care.