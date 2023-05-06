TCC Housing First Building
Courtesy of TCC

Tanana Chiefs Conference expands its Housing First program to better serve the Interior’s homeless population.

According to a news release, Housing First opened in 2012 to provide housing for the homeless population in Fairbanks regardless of a person’s substance use problems. There are 39 rooms available for rent via Housing First, and 300 people on a waitlist. The expansion of the Housing First program will acquire 37 rooms at Willow House, formerly a TCC patient hotel.