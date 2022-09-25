Candidates in three distinct races tackled an array of questions during a Friday-night forum at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Chambers.
The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, KUAC FM 89.9 and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, involved candidates having to address questions against a tightly-controlled time limit.
Most responses were limited to one minute or less.
Four people are competing for a spot on the Borough Assembly. Brett Rotermund and Kuba Grzeda are running for Seat B, while Liz Reeves-Ramos and Barbara Haney are running for Seat I. A fifth candidate, Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall, is running uncontested for Seat C.
Forum moderators tossed questions at the candidates including the budget and borough services, how the borough can attract new business, air quality and recycling, and whether the borough should reorganize as a first-class municipality.
With regard to the budget and what services to cut or prioritize, Rotermund said any discussion requires a deep dive into the budget, but he singled out the Carlson Center as something to look at and improve as a revenue source.
O’Neall said she believes the borough has done well in managing its budget and has consistently lowered the mill rate over the last several years. She advocated for funding and implementing the borough’s climate action plan, adding it will be critical given last winter’s weather pattern that hammered the Interior.
Reeves-Ramos said cuts are hard to determine, and she would look to those who know better. Her funding priorities, however, would be centered on education and continued support for the borough’s tax exemption on new multifamily developments.
Grzeda said the assembly has been budget-conscious, and he would be hard-pressed to find additional cuts. His support, he said, would go to education, economy and community services.
Haney said while the borough’s mill rate has gone down, assessments and utility rates have gone up, and the borough was poorly prepared for the heavy snow and rain last winter.
Asked about attracting businesses to the borough, each candidate said it starts with making the area more affordable to live in, and improving the quality of schools, transportation and services. O’Neall and Reeves-Ramos said a continued support and growth of tourism will help bring new jobs. Grzeda and Haney pushed for developing the workforce, whether through the traditional college route or investment in vocational education.
Candidates were posed the question about reorganizing into a first-class borough if population growth comes amidst the limited services the current government structure can offer. The borough lacks police powers, and road maintenance and fire services are delegated through road service areas.
Four candidates noted the decision must be put to the voters and not made by the Borough Assembly or administration.
“I don’t know what it will take at this time to reorganize,” Reeves-Ramos said. “The citizens need to decide because they will be the ones impacted.”
Grzeda noted the complicated topic, given the borough includes two chartered cities, and there would be pluses and minuses, including a potential duplication of services.
“I believe that would come down to a vote of the people, but it might be biting off more than we can chew,” Rotermund said.
O’Neall likewise agreed with it being the voters’ choice, but added how much longer can residents expect the state to subsidize services such as public safety.
“I think it’s time to look at it, and Covid definitely exposed our ability to respond to our community,” O’Neall said.
Haney said she would listen to residents but personally opposed reorganization, noting that Fairbanks is different from Anchorage or Juneau, both consolidated first-class boroughs.
All five candidates acknowledged air quality improvement was a difficult topic. The borough is under a mandate by the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce or otherwise manage PM2.5 levels in large part created by winter wood burning. Some, including Rotermund and O’Neall said natural gas provides a way forward.
“We need to be an advocate for that,” Rotermund said. “There are a lot of people who say it can’t happen or is economical but we need to look for solutions.”
O’Neall said renewable energy should be the eventual goal, but recognized its limitations.
Haney and Reeves-Ramos, who live outside the non-attainment area, said it boils down to personal choice. Both have the benefit of not being impacted by limits on wood burning. Reeves-Ramos noted air quality has also become a year-round issue, including smoke caused by wildfires in the summer that impact several peoples’ health.
Each candidate had a different approach to balancing demand for popular services and items with limited constraints on property tax revenue generation.
O’Neall said the assembly and borough mayor have implemented a way to plan future projects. She added eliminating the borough property tax cap is the only true way to address constraints on property tax revenue. Eliminating the tax cap remains a decision made by voters.
Reeves-Ramos said, “It’s important to listen to the residents of the borough and hear what they want and don’t want.”
Grzeda, Rotermund and Haney, who worked on the tax cap initiative, said the tax cap isn’t going anywhere soon.
Grzeda said there are ways to generate more revenue, including hiring a grant writer, while Rotermund said it boils down to choices.
“If something doesn’t fit in the current tax cap, we have to look at other ways to fund it,” Rotermund said. “There is only so much money to go around.”