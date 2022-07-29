The Tanana Valley Fair opens today at noon for its eight-day run through Aug. 7. But a quiet, bustling energy filled the fairgrounds Thursday as everyone worked to finish up for opening day.
Donning a helmet, 11-year-old Xiana Flores rode into the 14-foot round steel cage on a green minibike Thursday afternoon. After a few test runs, with spotting from her father Ricardo, she launched off, darting around the metal sphere in a practice run a day before the fair opens.
The Fearless Flores Family, a family of riders that include Xiana and her brother Cyndel, 24, and sister Volorian, 19, are returning for their third stint at the fair. The Globe of Death involves Xiana, Cyndel and Volorian riding in the cage, among other daredevil events, with multiple performances every day.
After the performances, fairgoers can get up close and personal and even get photo ops inside the cage.
“We want people to come out to the fair and to create memories,” Ricardo Flores said.
In other parts of the fair and along the midway, vendors were setting up shop and rides were already erected, waiting for fairgoers to hop on.
Acting Executive Director and fair board director Coleen Turner was dashing back and forth, helping her staff to coordinate ahead of the big day.
“This year is going to be fantastic,” she told the News-Miner Thursday. “We’re going to be doing some unusual things this year, such as having art all over the place.”
The fair has also invited nonprofits and groups that normally don’t participate “to have an interactive demonstration to open up more aspects of the community.”
“At its heart, the fair is about sharing with the rest of the community,” Turner said. “We feel that we have something for everybody.”
Along with the Flores Family, Canine Stars and Magic by Robbie are headlining this year’s fair, Turner said, in addition to the normal staples, such as local entertainment, vendors, exhibits and animals.
Rides range from the ferris wheel and merry-go-round to flying swings and the super slide.
And there’s the food, of course — a wide range to choose from.
“Food is the number one reason a lot of people come to the fair,” Turner said.
Single admission tickets start at $15 for adults 18 and older, $8 for children ages 5-17 and for seniors 60 years and older. An eight-day season pass is $75 for adults and $40 for children and seniors; a family pass (good for two adults and three children) is $230.
Ride tickets start at $3 for a single ticket to $50 for 20 tickets, or one can purchase a wristband for $35, which is good for the entire day.
The fair opens at noon every day. It runs through 11:55 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. the rest of the week.
For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.tvsfa.org.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.