The Tanana Valley Fair opens today at noon for its eight-day run through Aug. 7. But a quiet, bustling energy filled the fairgrounds Thursday as everyone worked to finish up for opening day.

Donning a helmet, 11-year-old Xiana Flores rode into the 14-foot round steel cage on a green minibike Thursday afternoon. After a few test runs, with spotting from her father Ricardo, she launched off, darting around the metal sphere in a practice run a day before the fair opens.

