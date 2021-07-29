Last week was a busy one for Fairbanks, as the city hosted both the World Eskimo Olympics and Golden Days. After a few days of downtime, Fairbanks is gearing up for another eventful week: the Tanana Valley State Fair opens this Friday.
After a year hiatus, Fairbanksans again have the opportunity to engage in all their favorite fair activities, ranging from the pie eating contest to the cabbage weigh-in, to numerous live musical performances.
Fair activities begin at noon Friday and go until 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. Fair activities typically begin at noon and last until midnight. The theme of the 97th Tanana Valley State Fair is “Don’t Stop Be-Leafin’.” The fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so organizers are eagerly anticipating its return.
“We are hopeful that the fair brings a lot of joy and tradition back to the summer,” Mahla Strohmaier, executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association, said in a statement.
She continued by acknowledging that the challenges of the pandemic are not over. However, “... our staff and board are committed to putting on a fair that celebrates our incredible community, highlights the amazing resilience we have shown over the past 15 months, and most of all demonstrates that we have so much to be thankful for now and on our way to fair’s 100th birthday in 2024,” Strohmaier said.
The fair will feature nearly 350 free activities, performances and events. Each day will have a theme, often with a potential price discount.
Friday is Mining Day and Military Appreciation Day. Opening day will feature mining exhibits and activities. Saturday is Golden Heart Spotlight Day. Tuesday is UAF Day; by wearing UAF apparel or displaying a Polar Express Card, fairgoers can get $1 off a ticket. Wednesday is Senior Day, so individuals 60 and over get free admission. Aug. 5 is Canned Food Day — a donation of four cans of food per person is good for a free entry; canned food is donated to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Aug. 6 is Multicultural Day; Aug. 7 is Alaska Native Heritage Day; and Aug. 8 is Family Day.
Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, and $5 for both youth and seniors (60 and older).
