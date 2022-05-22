Fairbanksans celebrated the return of summer Saturday during the first Tanana Valley Farmer’s Market of the year. With temperatures hitting season highs in the 70s, residents flocked to the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. By 9 a.m. Saturday, the parking lot was already packed with vendors eager to sell and shoppers ready to browse opening day offerings.
The market draws vendors from across the Interior, offering a diverse selection of products — from a variety of food including home grown produce, salmon, eggs, honey and macaroons and other baked goods, to artwork such as beaded earrings, woodwork and paintings, to name a few.
“We started out with a bang ... it’s so full, there’s tons of vendors,” said Carrie Aronson, who has been selling her homemade jewelry, honey and flowers at the Tanana Valley Farmer’s Market for about a decade. “It’s been a busy day, the weather’s beautiful, so no complaints,” added the artist, who sells her work at Aronson Designs. She was happy to be back and is looking forward to the upcoming season. “I’m excited,” said Aronson.
“It’s been busy,” Anne Castle agreed. Castle was selling her crochet work, including hats and trivets, on Saturday. This was her first time selling work in two years, but had been a vendor at the market for about six years prior. Castle was ready to be back, “I’m super excited,” she said.
In addition to farmer’s market veterans, several vendors were behind the booth for the first time.
John Unruh brought his birchwood work — which he sells through his business Birchleaf Turning — to the market for the first time. All of the wood comes from his property in Two Rivers, he explained.
“It’s really great,” said Unruh,“It’s an important community event.” The market provides a chance to showcase his work and inspires him as an artist. “There’s a lot of different kinds of craftspeople here, so I also get ideas from everybody,” Unruh said.
Brittany Montour was also a first-time vendor on Saturday. She was selling a variety of her artwork, including prints, stickers and embroidery
“The weather’s beautiful, you couldn’t ask for a better day,” said Montour. In years past, Montour was a frequent customer at the market, but decided to become a vendor in 2022. “This is the first time that I actually get to experience it as a vendor, which is such a blessing,” Montour said.
While always an awaited annual Fairbanks event, opening day was even more exciting this year because it was delayed a few weeks. The fairgrounds were covered in snow, and later a large amount of snowmelt, which completely flooded the area. Late break up cold temperatures throughout the first half of May further delayed both snowmelt and drying.
The Tanana Valley Farmer’s Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is located 2600 College Road.