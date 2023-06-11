The Tanana Valley Farmers Market is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer.
The market is the longest continuously running farmers market in Alaska, and more than 1,000 businesses have started at the farmers market over the last 50 years, TVFM manager Brad St. Pierre said.
The market received $175,000 in funding from a state grant in 1981. It opened at the corner of College Road and Aurora Drive before moving to its current location at the corner of College Road and Caribou Way in 2005.
“I tell people often that people don’t just come to the farmers market to feed their bellies, but also to feed their souls. This market has really fulfilled a community building role for a long time,” St. Pierre said.
Vendors sell jewelry, crafts, food, baked goods, vegetables, plants, flowers, soap, candles, ceramics and more.
St. Pierre said the market is celebrating its anniversary with picture cut-outs for kids and families, a memory lane in the market building with photos and newspaper articles about the market through the years, and ceremonial bell ringings from local representatives, senators, farmers and dignitaries.
Janet Carter, of Dragonfly Farm, started selling plants and vegetables at the market in 1998. “Everyone is always friendly, and it’s fun to see returning customers each year,” she said.
Vendor Betty Ballek is at the market for her 36th year. She said she started out as a farmer and then sold baked goods before moving into crafts.
Ballek and Carter agreed that they’ve received comments from residents and visitors that this is one of the best farmers markets in the country.
Ballek said the camaraderie of the market keeps her coming back each year. She said if she ever runs into a problem, she knows there are people at the market that would help. Her business, Nanny’s Nations, has turned into a family business as her son and daughter have become involved.
Ballek said the market was very small before and it has changed for the better over the years. “Everything is made in Alaska,” she said.
Ken Whitten and Mary Zalar have sold handcrafted wood and antler bowls and vases at the market for the last 15 years.
“The farmers market has grown tremendously,” Zalar said.
They said that there are fewer farmers and more crafters and food vendors than when they started.
Being part of a vibrant community that is loved and celebrated by all keeps them coming back to the market each year, Zalar said.
Anne Castle, of SandCastle Originals, has been selling crocheted goods at the market for the last decade. She sells all things crocheted, with hats being her favorite to make.
“It’s great to see all the people and be outside,” she said.
This is Michael Cornea-Hasegan’s first year at the market selling roasted coffee beans as Cat Coffee Roastery LLC. He said he started roasting coffee beans about a year and a half ago as a hobby, and the roasts are named after cats depending on their color, including his own cats, Caleb and Taz.
Due to the increased traffic at the market, a crosswalk across College Road at Caribou Way is included in the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning five-year project list.
“I think the crosswalk is going to provide a safe option for folks who have been crossing College Road for years to get to the farmers market as there is not a safe place to cross College between the university and the fairgrounds,” St. Pierre said.
He added that the market is planning on putting a parking lot across College Road which will allow access to extra parking for visitors.
The market is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays until Sept. 23 at 2600 College Road. Learn more at tvfmarket.com.
