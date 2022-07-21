Step up and volunteer at the Tanana Valley State Fair. The fair runs July 29 through Aug. 7, but volunteers are needed before the fair even starts.
Volunteers are eligible to win a unique quilt, handcrafted by a local quilter. Drawings are held on Aug. 13 and you don’t have to be present to win.
On Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, the fair needs assistance accepting exhibit entries. The fair also needs Creative Arts Exhibit Judges on Sunday and Mondays, beginning at 3 p.m.
Vegetable exhibit assistants are needed from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. Culinary arts judges are needed that day from 6-10 p.m.
Volunteers are needed every day, all day, during the fair, especially 5:45-9:45 p.m. Early morning scanners are needed all days of the fair from 6:45-9:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kiwanis Building needs volunteers, all days and times especially 5:45-10 p.m.
There are still many openings for Flower and Vegetable Exhibits, and exhibit entry help on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 12:30-6:30 p.m.
