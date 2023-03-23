The Tanana Valley State Fair Association revealed titshe poster for the 2023 fair on Tuesday evening.
The 2023 Tanana Valley State Fair theme is “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart.” The Kenai Racing Pigs will provide entertainment following the fair’s theme. King BMX, Sue McGrew Sand Sculpting, and a butterfly tent will also be at the fair, Executive Director Faith Harris, announced.
The fair colors will be pink, teal and green. The flower is a succulent, and the vegetable a zucchini. The fair is held from July 28 to Aug. 6 at the Tanana Valley State Fair fairgrounds, 1800 College Road.
Faith Harris took over as executive director in November 2022. “I’m looking forward to a brilliant year,” Harris said.
Harris revealed the 2023 poster, created by Beverly Byington. Byington said she was honored to design the poster this year. Byington said she loves painting and loves the fair.
Byington wants everyone to have an opportunity to be an artist, so the back of the poster is an outline of the poster design so residents can color it in like a coloring book.
Board of Directors President Coleen Turner said that the fair had 203 vendors last year, which was an improvement from 159 vendors in 2021.
Joe Hayes, treasurer of the board, said that after expenses, the fairs’ income totaled $282,881. “Finances are looking good,” Hayes said.
The association completed renovations on the Badger Building this year, Turner said. Renovations on the campground bathrooms will be completed this summer before the start of the fair.
Members elected Nancy Graff and Priscilla Rice and reelected Linda Stanley to the nine-person board of directors.
Graff is the treasurer of the Fairbanks Chapter of the Alaska Farm Bureau and is affiliated with 4-H.
Rice said the fair should be a welcoming place and that she looks forward to helping the fair develop.
Stanley said her strongsuit is financial management. She said that she is a certified grant administrator and writer and has experience planning events for large groups.
