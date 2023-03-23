The Tanana Valley State Fair Association revealed titshe poster for the 2023 fair on Tuesday evening.

The 2023 Tanana Valley State Fair theme is “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart.” The Kenai Racing Pigs will provide entertainment following the fair’s theme. King BMX, Sue McGrew Sand Sculpting, and a butterfly tent will also be at the fair, Executive Director Faith Harris, announced.

