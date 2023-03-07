Troopers logo

Alaska State Troopers have arrested a 25-year-old man in Tanana in connection with a fatal shooting death on Friday.

Francis James Roberts faces a first-degree murder charge after being accused of fatally shooting his Great-Uncle Francis Edgar Roberts, 72, over a snow removal dispute. They are neighbors in the Yukon River village.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.