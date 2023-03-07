Alaska State Troopers have arrested a 25-year-old man in Tanana in connection with a fatal shooting death on Friday.
Francis James Roberts faces a first-degree murder charge after being accused of fatally shooting his Great-Uncle Francis Edgar Roberts, 72, over a snow removal dispute. They are neighbors in the Yukon River village.
Court documents state that the elder Roberts and his wife hired someone to clear a large snowdrift from their driveway so they could travel to the airport. When they returned Friday, they discovered the younger Roberts pushed the snow back into the driveway.
A confrontation ensued, with the elder woman shoved to the ground, who then returned home for help. The elder Roberts later returned to his home shortly after with shotgun wounds.
According to the trooper dispatch, Roberts was transported to the local clinic for treatment, where he died from his wounds. His body was transported to Fairbanks.
The younger Roberts was arrested by the Tanana Village Public Safety Officer and later transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center. Roberts was arraigned in Fairbanks Superior Court on Sunday and is being held on a $5 million bail.
Roberts will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 15.
