Chief/Chairman Brian Ridley

Courtesy of Jessica Charlie

Chief and Chairman Brian Ridley spoke at the 2023 TCC Annual Convention and Full Board of Directors Meeting.

 Courtesy of Jessica Charlie

The Tanana Chiefs Conference Full Board of Directors elected Brian Ridley, of Eagle, as chief and chairman of the Native nonprofit organization.

The board appointed Ridley to the position in December 2021 after voting to recall PJ Simon from the position. The 42 conference delegates voted Thursday to reelect Ridley along with two new subregional representatives at the conclusion of the conference.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com