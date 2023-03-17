The Tanana Chiefs Conference Full Board of Directors elected Brian Ridley, of Eagle, as chief and chairman of the Native nonprofit organization.
The board appointed Ridley to the position in December 2021 after voting to recall PJ Simon from the position. The 42 conference delegates voted Thursday to reelect Ridley along with two new subregional representatives at the conclusion of the conference.
Ridley and William Chaaiy Albert, of Northway, who ran against Ridley for the position, answered questions proposed by the board.
Albert said that he feels that residents in Fairbanks may be numb to issues in rural communities, such as drug abuse. Albert said his highest priorities would be educating children and investing in rehabilitation centers and elder-assisted living homes. “Give the power back to the villages,” Albert concluded.
“I just want what’s best for our people,” Ridley said. “If we work together, we can find solutions to issues.”
He said he aims to use federal grant money to improve water and sewer infrastructure in rural communities. He hopes to build substance abuse facilities in Fairbanks and other communities. He also said he wants to support members to get back to their traditional ways and values and support them to be healthy, strong, unified tribes.
Ridley accepted the vote with tears in his eyes. “It’s humbling to serve you guys like this,” Ridley said.
Chief Herbert Demit, of Tanacross, was elected as the Upper Tanana representative, and Chief Charlie Green, of Louden, was elected as the Yukon Koyukuk representative.
Kristen Moreland, of Fort Yukon, was elected to seat E on the Interior Regional Housing Authority.
Incumbent Julie Roberts-Hyslop, of Tanana, was reelected as the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) village representative. She said she’s honored and humbled to serve the people of the TCC region.
“The love for all of my people is tremendous,” she said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com