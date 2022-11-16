The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) awarded Alaska $13.7 million to help low-income residents pay for home heating costs.
LIHEAP is a federal grant that helps households heat their homes and make their homes’ energy more efficient. Alaskans who are residents of the state and need financial assistance with home energy costs may be eligible.
“Alaskans face some of the highest home heating costs in the nation, which is why LIHEAP has been such a critical program to help families get through the cold winter months,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a statement announcing the grant. “Through my roles as a senior appropriator and lead negotiator on the bipartisan infrastructure law, I championed this funding to provide a critical supplement for the Alaskans who face exorbitant energy prices. I’m pleased to announce this support and look forward to the benefits it will provide for Alaskan families.”
State of Alaska’s Heating Assistance Program Coordinator, Susan Marshall, said LIHEAP helps residents defray heating costs and stay safe and warm in their homes.
“This grant helps the most vulnerable residents get through the winter months,” Marshall said.
Tanana Chiefs Conference received $2,240,117 through the energy assistance program. Tawyna Peter from TCC Energy Assistance said they serve 40 villages and about 1,000 people each year.
TCC prioritizes applications for households that have elders, people with disabilities, or children ages 6 and under first. Peter said she knows from personal experience the impact LIHEAP makes in rural communities, often receiving calls thanking her for the grant and telling her how much it helps their family.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com