The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) awarded Alaska $13.7 million to help low-income residents pay for home heating costs. LIHEAP is a federal grant that helps households heat their homes and make their homes’ energy more efficient. Alaskans who are residents of the state and need financial assistance with home energy costs may be eligible.

“Alaskans face some of the highest home heating costs in the nation, which is why LIHEAP has been such a critical program to help families get through the cold winter months,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a statement announcing the grant. “Through my roles as a senior appropriator and lead negotiator on the bipartisan infrastructure law, I championed this funding to provide a critical supplement for the Alaskans who face exorbitant energy prices. I’m pleased to announce this support and look forward to the benefits it will provide for Alaskan families.”

State of Alaska's Heating Assistance Program Coordinator, Susan Marshall, said "[LIHEAP] helps residents defray heating costs and stay safe and warm in their homes." This grant helps the most vulnerable residents get through the winter months, Marshall said. Tanana Chiefs Conference received $2,240,117 through their energy assistance program.

