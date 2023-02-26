The fifth time’s the charm for Sydney Seavey.
Seavy, a sixth-grader from Barnette Magnet School, beat out 64 other students to win the Interior Spelling Bee at West Valley High School on Saturday.
The competition lasted nine rounds. Students breathed a sigh of relief and smiled when they spelled a word correctly.
Namoi Gray and Seavey faced off in the final round, with Seavey correctly spelling “tapioca” for the win.
This is Seavey’s fifth Interior Spelling Bee.
“I didn’t think it was possible,” Seavey said of winning the competition.
The words Seavey spelled correctly are husk, unfazed, medusa, noxious, cornel, solstice, stridency, astringent, and tapioca. She said the hardest word she had to spell was “cornel.” She said she often had her parents quiz her on words leading up to the competition.
Seavey won a trip to Washington, D.C. to represent Interior Alaska for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, an online Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, and the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a $100 series EE savings bond.
Gray, an eighth grader from Nenana CyberLynx Homeschool, said she studied by writing the words and learning the definitions. It also helps to know the language of origin, she said.
Gray won a Merriam-Webster’s collegiate dictionary and a $50 gift card to Amazon.
Keighson Cullen, a fourth-grader from Anne Wien Elementary School, got third place. “I didn’t think I’d get this far,” he said.
Cullen receives a Merriam-Webster’s dictionary and a $25 gift card to Amazon.
Phoebe Wooller and Liam Smurda tied for fourth place.
Wooller, a seventh-grader from Randy Smith Middle School, said this was her first spelling bee. She decided to participate after her friend convinced her, she said.
Smurda, an eighth-grader from FOCUS Homeschool, said he was nervous going up on stage, but enjoyed the spelling bee.
Wooller and Smurda each received a $25 Amazon gift card.
All spellers got a certificate of participation.