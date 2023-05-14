Special Olympics athletes from the Fairbanks area took to the water Saturday morning at a swim meet in North Pole.

The athletes started the morning by stretching by the side of Wescott Pool. They recited the Special Olympics oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” Coach Barbara Cornwall told them to do their best.

