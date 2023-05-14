Special Olympics athletes from the Fairbanks area took to the water Saturday morning at a swim meet in North Pole.
The athletes started the morning by stretching by the side of Wescott Pool. They recited the Special Olympics oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” Coach Barbara Cornwall told them to do their best.
The athletes ranged from ages 12 to 43. Cornwall got involved in Special Olympics because of her two sons. She coached bowling for 10 years before coaching swimming the last 10 years.
“I love watching their smiles and how happy they are to achieve something,” Cornwall said. “We’re a community,” she added.
Drew Gorman won the first event, the 25-meter breaststroke. He said that swimming helps him stay focused and confident, and that it’s also relaxing.
He said that he never gives up on believing in himself.
Drew’s mom, Pam, said that they travel to Fairbanks from Delta one to two times a week for Drew’s Special Olympics activities. She said that Drew enjoys exercising so Special Olympics is perfect for him.
Teammates and parents cheered for the athletes throughout the meet.
Lucas Djeu has been a volunteer with the group for the last year. “Watching them compete has taught me that they’re stronger and braver than most,” he said.
Savanna Hack, Anita Rentzel and Tammi Gaston cheered their athletes on from the side of the pool, and said that Special Olympics is like their second family. The three women agreed that their athletes enjoy the camaraderie and friendships from Special Olympics.
Not only does Tammi’s son, Zachary, compete on the Special Olympics team, her three daughters, Sydnee, Samantha and Leah, also volunteer with the team.
“They all take care of their big brother,” Tammi said.
Tammi said Zachary learned to swim though Special Olympics. “He’s come a long way,” she said.
Sydnee Gaston, the assistant coach, said that she got involved with Special Olympics because of her brother. She’s known many of the Special Olympics athletes her whole life, so they’re like a second family, she said.
Zachary Gaston said that he likes being in the water and freestyle is his best stroke. Zachary also said that he has a lot of friends on the team.
Several events are upcoming for Special Olympics, including:
• Gymnastics at 10 a.m. Sunday at Lathrop High School
• Basketball at 6 p.m. Monday at Monroe Catholic High School
• Track and Field at 6 p.m. May 23 at West Valley High School
