The Fairbanks North Star Borough hit some sustainability highlights last year but lagged behind in others, according to a report released by the borough’s sustainability commission.
Ariane Glover, the commission vice chair, highlighted the report during an Assembly work session Thursday.
“The mission of the sustainability commission is to make sure the community is sustainable, that we are maximizing public safety, public health, self-reliance and welfare within the borough,” Glover said.
The assembly established the commission in 2017 with the task to make recommendations on food security, recycling, and solid waste reduction and energy efficiency which would align with the borough’s comprehensive plan and other working documents. The commission set a 2028 target for its goals.
“This report is a living document and is supposed to change as the community changes so that we are meeting its needs,” Glover said.
Energy efficiency
Glover noted the borough is trending in the right direction with energy efficiency.
“This can be due to things such as weatherization and homeowner initiatives like buying more energy efficient appliances or replacing lights with LEDs” Glover said.
Some data, such as the percentage of pre-1980 residential structures that need weatherization, remain unchanged at 40% since 2018 but still above the 2028 target of 20%. Glover said the information comes from the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, which hasn’t issued a report since 2017.
Borough-operated and school district buildings trended in the right direction in terms of streamlining or reducing electricity use. The school district has improved its heating options while other borough facilities lag behind.
Another energy goal involves reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Glover noted Golden Valley Electric Association has been successful in adding hundreds of members for its solar panel program, the Sustainable Natural Alternative Power (SNAP). It had just over 700 members in 2022, well above the 500-member goal set for 2028.
“It continues to grow exponentially,” Glover said.
CO2 emission data remain unchanged due to a lack of new data, but GVEA fell behind on renewable energy sources by 1.5% between 2017 and 2022, from 10% to 8.5%.
Glover added the Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act and other federal programs have opened up energy-efficiency grant and funding opportunities.
Solid waste/recycling
Glover said there was a marginal improvement on the number of recyclables diverted from the borough landfill between 2018 and 2022, but only by a tenth of a percent. The 2028 goal aims for 10%, but only 0.8% of recyclables made it to the borough recycling center.
The average daily amount of waste generated per resident “is going in the wrong direction,” Glover said. The average was 6 pounds per day, up from 5.7 pounds in 2018.
To date, the recycling center hasn’t achieved a goal to bale paper waste as office grade product over mixed paper. The 2028 goal calls for 100,000 pounds annually.
Glover noted the recycling center lacks the space for a horizontal baler that could separate paper.
“The commodity for office paper sells at a higher value and increases revenue for the facility,” Glover said.
Food security and education had some mixed results, according to Glover.
The borough ranked OK in terms of number of food producing farms — 27 against 39 in the 2018 baseline.
Two concerns are the lack of cold storage and community-based processing/distribution facilities, which would benefit crops outside of the growing season and allow farmers to sell year-round.
Both cold storage and processing align with Alaska’s food security and independence task force priorities.
Some of the goals include training an agricultural workforce through workshops and education, which exceeded a 2018 baseline and 2028 target for 2022.
Glover said community organizations provided four workshops this year, three by Calypso Farms and one by the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District. Borough area schools saw 18 food education programs or lessons, up from a 12-lesson target.
“These initiatives support food security or help kids who are maybe thinking about becoming farmers or raising food crops,” Glover said.
The Fairbanks area still lacks non-perishable food supply caches for emergencies such as train derailments, earthquakes or impassable roads. A 2028 target asks for one cache.
Another goal, the amount of food available in stores over a period of time, hasn’t been updated since 2018. Glover said data still reflect seven to 10 days worth of food, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends at least 14 days’ worth.
“We can see how quickly that can become a problem during an emergency,” Glover said.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg asked who would facilitate such food storage areas.
Glover there are likely “some warehouses around town that could serve that need” and could be arranged via community partnerships.
“I don’t know whether the ideal is government, private or nonprofit, but we can look at opportunities for how to best meet that need,” Glover said.
Assemblymember Babara Haney asked about increasing supplies from local producers. Glover noted the state and federal government require produce to be barcoded in order to sell in large chains. The process requires the food to be shipped out of the community.
“You may have local farmers who would like to supply some of our local grocery stores, but without a way to meet the goals or package them, they can’t sell in your local retailer,” Glover said.
She noted that Alaska at one time locally produced half its food. According to state studies, Alaska produced 55% of its own food in 1955. Now it imports 95% of its food supply from the Lower 48.
“There’s a big opportunity to support our own farming communities,” Glover said. “Having a local food processor removes a barrier for local farmers.”