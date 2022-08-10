Mary Siah Recreation Center

A sign on the door at the Mary Siah Recreation Center on Monday morning states that the facility is closed until Sept. 5 and refers people to nearby Hamme Pool. Amanda Bohman

Reduced services at the Fairbanks North Star Borough are likely to continue into this winter as officials struggle with hiring.

The labor shortage has caused the borough to close the Mary Siah Recreation Center and to reduce the Metropolitan Area Commuter Service, or MACS, the public bus system, to service Monday-through-Friday only with Saturday service suspended. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said Tuesday it s not clear when full public services will be restored. It depends on when the borough finds new lifeguards and bus drivers, which are in high demand nationwide.

