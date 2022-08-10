Reduced services at the Fairbanks North Star Borough are likely to continue into this winter as officials struggle with hiring.
The labor shortage has caused the borough to close the Mary Siah Recreation Center and to reduce the Metropolitan Area Commuter Service, or MACS, the public bus system, to service Monday-through-Friday only with Saturday service suspended. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said Tuesday it s not clear when full public services will be restored. It depends on when the borough finds new lifeguards and bus drivers, which are in high demand nationwide.
The borough also has multiple openings in its finance department and is looking to increase its pool of temporary workers.
“It really comes down to what we have for labor,” said Jim Williams, borough chief of staff. “The pipeline is pretty light.”
Twenty-one openings are listed on the borough website, including lifeguards, drivers, computer programmers, accountants, planners, a payroll technician, a code enforcement officer, and engineer and an administrative assistant.
The Mary Siah Recreation Center has been closed since January. That same month, public transportation was reduced with midday service suspended on the Orange Line, serving south Fairbanks, and the Grey Line, serving west Fairbanks.
This summer, midday bus service was restored on the Orange Line, but all buses were suspended on Saturdays until further notice.
According to a report by the American Public Transit Association, about nine in 10 public transit agencies surveyed in February reported having trouble with hiring and maintaining operations. Almost half of agencies said they cut service due to the labor shortage.
The association surveyed its members and 117 public transit agencies responded.
“While the workforce shortage issue has been on the industry’s radar for some time, it has been pushed to new levels in the pandemic recovery period,” reads a transit association policy brief. “Little difference was observed between larger and smaller agencies in terms of the difficulty of hiring and retaining employees.”
School bus transportation has also been reduced in the Fairbanks area due to the shortage of drivers. The new academic year begins on Aug. 17.
The American Lifeguard Association holds that as many as a third of public pools have cut hours or closed due to the lifeguard shortage.
The borough operates three pools, and it’s Hamme Pool and Wescott Pool are currently open with lifeguards on duty.
Wyatt Werneth, spokesman for the lifeguard association, said he fears an increase in drowning deaths. He is seeing spot news stories of drownings in open waters, including the Great Lakes, where lifeguards had been present in the past but currently are not due to the labor shortage.
“People still go to the water in areas where there are normally lifeguards,” he said.
