A suspected robber was shot in the leg by a North Pole homeowner early Sunday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers responded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after being notified that an adult male had been shot while attempting to rob a home in North Pole, troopers said in a statement. The homeowner shot the intruder using a long gun, said Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel.
At the home, troopers discovered that the intruder had been struck in the leg and was still alive. The unnamed intruder was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to an Anchorage hospital, troopers said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, there is no known connection between the intruder and the homeowner and the incident appears random, McDaniel said. The motive for the attempted burglary is still under investigation
Criminal charges are pending upon the intruder’s release from the hospital and the continuing investigation by troopers, the statement said. The individual’s identity will be released when the intruder has been criminally charged or indicted, McDaniel said.
The home was occupied by two adults at the time of the incident. There were no injuries reported by the homeowners, the statement said.
This story will be updated when troopers release more information.