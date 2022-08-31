A 35-year-old North Pole woman is being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on $205,000 bail on accusations of selling drugs to a man who overdosed and later died.
Samantha Pearson is charged with manslaughter and second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance in connection with the death of 32-year-old Adam Sakkinen earlier this summer.
According to court records, authorities found Sakkinen unconscious in his car with a lighter in one hand and a tube in the other on June 26 at 12:58 p.m. after a report of a car accident near Haydon Court in North Pole. Tin foil with a burnt substance was also found in the vehicle, a white Nissan Ultima that apparently went into a ditch.
First responders attempted to revive Sakkinen, who had no visible signs of injury. They administered Naloxone, a treatment used in known or suspected opioid overdose emergencies. Sakkinen was admitted to a hospital and put on life support. He died on July 7 after his family decided to remove him from life support.
Laboratory testing confirmed that Sakkinen had high levels of fentanyl in his blood. The cause of death is complications from fentanyl intoxication, according to court records. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Sakkinen's sister, Freya, told authorities that she was able to get into her brother's phone and found the name and phone number of the person who provided Adam the fentanyl. Freya Sakkinen also shared with authorities that her brother had paid Pearson $50 through Cash App at 11:43 a.m. on June 26.
"She stated just prior to Adam going unconscious he had met with Samantha Pearson to buy drugs," read charging documents signed by Assistant Attorney General Katholyn Runnels. "Freya called and asked Samantha what drugs she had sold Adam so they could pass it on to medical personnel."
Pearson reportedly told the woman it was heroin.
Alaska State Troopers contacted Pearson on Aug. 16 and she "admitted it was the drugs she sold Adam that killed him," according to charging documents.
Sakkinen bought less than a gram of what was purported to be heroin.
Pearson told troopers that she was "fronted" an ounce of a substance from another drug dealer who told her it was heroin.
Under Alaska Statute 11.41.120, a person has committed the crime of manslaughter if they knowingly deliver a controlled substance and "a person dies as a direct result of ingestion of the controlled substance."
"The death is a result that does not require a culpable mental state," the statute reads.
Manslaughter is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance is also a class A felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Alaska saw a 71% increase in opioid deaths from 2020 to 2021, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Of 196 opioid-related deaths, 145 were attributed to fentanyl.
