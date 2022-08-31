Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine.

A 35-year-old North Pole woman is being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on $205,000 bail on accusations of selling drugs to a man who overdosed and later died.

Samantha Pearson is charged with manslaughter and second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance in connection with the death of 32-year-old Adam Sakkinen earlier this summer.

