Brett Gilbert, accused of killing a man with a hatchet at a bar in 2017, is competent to stand trial.
Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle on Tuesday set Gilbert’s murder trial to start on Jan. 23, 2023. The victim, Mark Allen Mitchell, died in an Anchorage hospital the morning after the Sunday night attack at the Club Manchu in South Fairbanks.
“This case is 5 years old. It’s time to get it resolved one way or the other,” Lyle said.
The trial has been delayed 26 times, with the latest delay around questions of Gilbert’s competency.
Those were addressed with a stint at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute, where Gilbert went for “competency restoration,” according to a notice in the court file.
Authorities have video evidence, at least two eyewitnesses and a bloody hatchet that was found in a storage lot near the bar.
Gilbert’s attorney said that she would seek a second opinion on his competency.
The attack happened on July 30, 2017. According to witnesses and video surveillance, the men did not speak. Gilbert was sitting about four feet from Mitchell, who was near a pool table, when — without warning — he pulled out a hatchet and struck Mitchell on the left side of his neck. Mitchell immediately collapsed and Gilbert stood over him and continued to strike him in the face and neck six more times.
A witness pulled Gilbert off of Mitchell and Gilbert fled out an open door. He was arrested later at his home.
Scheduling, changes in legal staff, retirements, a shortage of investigators at the public defenders’ office and witness availability bogged down the case for years, according to court records.
Mitchell’s sister, who spoke briefly at Tuesday’s hearing, said she was eager to see the case resolved.
Lyle referred the woman to the Alaska Office of Victims’ Rights.
