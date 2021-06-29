The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that federal Covid relief dollars can go to Alaska Native corporations, supporting that the regional corporations constitute tribes.
In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that a half-billion dollars in funds from the 2020 CARES Act can go to Alaska Native corporations.
ANCSA Regional Association (ARA) and Alaska Native Village Corporation Association lauded the Supreme Court decision as ensuring the federal government “honors its promises to Alaska Natives and the communities we represent.”
ARA’s board is composed of the presidents and chief executive officers of the 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971.
The case was heard in the Supreme Court after an appeals court overturned a lower court ruling that allowed for the corporations to be recipients.
Some Native American tribes had objected to Native corporations receiving the federal assistance distributed to tribal governments under the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
A total of $8 billion in CARES Act funding was appropriated to tribal governments.
The Associated Press reported that the question for the court “was whether Alaska Native corporations, which are for-profit companies that provide benefits and social services to more than 100,000 Alaska Natives,” constitute tribes.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the majority, said that Alaska Native corporations constitute tribes, as the term “recognized” should be given its ordinary meaning rather than the government-to-government relationship, according to SCOTUSBlog, which reports on the Supreme Court.
Alaska Native corporations invest in diverse businesses in areas that include gas and oil, tourism, telecommunications and natural resources. Alaska Native members hold stock in the corporations.
“Through the creation of Alaska Native regional and village corporations, Congress established a novel approach to federal Indian policy and for nearly 50 years, these unique corporations have served the health, educational, welfare and culture needs of more than 140,000 Alaska Native shareholders,” according to the joint ARA and ANVCA statement.
