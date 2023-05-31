Flint Hills trial

News-Miner file photo

Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is questioned by Williams Petroleum Attorney David Shoup in October 2019, giving testimony in a legal dispute between Williams, Flint Hills Resources and the State of Alaska. Ward was mayor of North Pole for most of the years following the discovery of sulfolane in the city’s groundwater.

 News-Miner file photo

The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that Williams Alaska, the old owner of a petroleum refinery in North Pole, will be financially liable for the contamination of surrounding groundwater wells.

The 91-page opinion also upholds an Alaska Superior Court ruling that the city of North Pole was not responsible for the contamination, despite the old owner’s legal arguments.

