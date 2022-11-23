Fairbanks and North Pole high school students sat in the audience of Hering Auditorium Tuesday as two veteran attorneys argued their case before the Alaska’s Supreme Court regarding how the use of drones by law enforcement plays into the right to privacy.
The five justices sat on stage hearing the case as Alaska Assistant Attorney General Michal Stryzak and Fairbanks attorney Robert John, representing the defense, gave oral arguments in the State of Alaska v. John William McKelvey.
All of it was part of the Alaska Supreme Court Live series, an educational outreach program meant to expose students to the judicial branch, said Meredith Montgomery, clerk for the Alaska Appellate Courts.
“We’ve been all over the state, but we love coming to Fairbanks because two justices are from here,’’ Montgomery said, referring to Chief Justice Daniel Winfree and Justice Susan Carney.
Winfree himself is a third-generation Fairbanksan and graduate of Lathrop High School.
Montgomery said when the Supreme Court Live visits a region, “We want to pick a case from that region and also one that’s interesting.”
Alaska v. McKelvey has been in the courts for 10 years, after Alaska State Troopers received a tip that McKelvey had a marijuana grow operation on his property located in rural Fairbanks. A Trooper flew a commercial drone with an attached telephoto camera over the property before obtaining a search warrant. The case’s central premise revolves around whether aerial photography violates the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution and the Alaska Constitution’s rights to privacy and freedom from unreasonable searches.
Montgomery said in the week leading up to Tuesday’s oral arguments, attorneys from the Alaska Bar Association visited high school classrooms to help students prepare.
Students participated in a question and answer session with the attorneys and with the justices. Questions largely centered around the case, including how photos from a drone might differ from taking photographs from a plane to questions on the mundane, day-to-day work environment.
North Pole senior Olivia Smith called the whole event interesting.
“It’s a really interesting case, but it’s hard to understand certain views about it,” Smith said. “Personally, I would have said it’s fine since growing marijuana was illegal.”
She observed that the attorneys themselves didn’t seem engaged during oral arguments.
“I think the attorneys could have had a little more enthusiasm about it,” Smith said.
When asked what it’s like to be involved in cases that take years, John said “Just like in life or anything else, it takes the wherewithal and determination to persevere, be patient and get to the point and vindicate the interest of your client.”
Stryzak said he’s been fortunate to “work in an office that is very collaborative,” especially on a case that could have serious ramifications once the Supreme Court issues a ruling.
Justices largely stayed clear of questions about cases and legal advice, focusing more on the merits of being a judge or lawyer, the decisions that propelled them to their current position and their duties.
Carney noted she grew up in a low-income family with four other siblings near Boston but managed to attend Harvard before moving to Alaska in 1987 to work. Before being appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016, most of her legal career was spent in Fairbanks as a public defender or public advocate.
One question on how students or young people could make their opinion be heard prompted a thoughtful response from Winfree in his closing comment by recounting Hering Auditorium’s namesake, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Walter Hering.
Hering, Winfree’s uncle, died in 1945 at 27 years old after an Imperial Japanese fighter plane crashed into the destroyer he served on. Winfree said his uncle was offered a scholarship to University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1934 but declined when congressional delegate Bob Bartlett secured him a place at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
When the auditorium was dedicated in 1964, Winfree said an editorial commented “maybe this will inspire kids to do something for the city or your state or country for public service.” A tour of Bartlett’s Washington, DC, office when he became Alaska’s U.S. senator drove the point home and led Winfree down a legal path. Winfree sought a seat on the Supreme Court in 1997 “and failed spectacularly” but dove into it a second time when a vacancy came up in 2006, he said.
“Kids from Fairbanks can do anything,” Winfree said. “You can have a job that makes important decisions for your city, state or country — you just have to be interested, have the enthusiasm, desire and determination to see it through.”
Smith, the North Pole student, called Winfree’s comment thoughtful, along with the overall live event.
“I appreciate the Supreme Court coming out and showing kids that you can be from anywhere and succeed,” Smith said.
Editorial note: This version corrects the first name of Hering Auditorium's namesake, Walter Hering.
