The Fairbanks school board expanded its student anti-harassment policy on June 1 to include social media posts — including ones made while outside of school — to the list of things that can get a student into trouble.
On June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court sided 8-1 with a Pennsylvania high school student who was punished for a profanity-laced social media post criticizing her school that she made outside of class time. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is now reviewing that Supreme Court decision, according to Public Relations Director Yumi McCulloch.
The updated anti-harassment policy was adopted by the Board of Education unanimously with no public comment.
It states that “any verbal, nonverbal, written, physical conduct, social media, or electronic communication relating to race, ethnicity, color, religion, creed, sex, age, national origin, physical and/or mental disability, marital status, change in marital status, pregnancy, parenthood, sexual orientation, gender identity, disabled veterans, or other eligible veterans that is sufficiently severe, pervasive, or persistent that it substantially interferes with or limits a student’s academic, athletic, or activity performance or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive academic environment is prohibited and may result in disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion.”
The school district has, over the years, disciplined students for bullying in connection with social media comments, according to McCulloch.
“The (June 1) policy updates bring the district into compliance with Title IX requirements,” she wrote in an email. “If there is a direct nexus to school, student speech, including postings on social media, is subject to discipline.”
Title IX is federal civil rights law protecting people from discrimination based on sex in education programs receiving federal assistance.
The situation that led a high school student in Pennsylvania to file a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court unfolded at a convenience store.
While visiting the Cocoa Hut with a friend, Brandi Levy posted two images on Snapchat to about 250 followers, according to online court records. In one image, she and the friend raised middle fingers. Levy also used a curse word to express her discontent with her school and with not making the varsity cheerleading squad. She had won a placement on the junior varsity squad.
Another cheerleader captured the Snapchats, which are temporary, and screenshots were eventually shown to school officials. Levy was suspended from the junior varsity cheerleading squad. She apologized but her punishment was upheld. The Levy family took the Mahanoy Area School District of central Pennsylvania to federal court.
They won and the school was ordered to reinstate Levy to the cheerleading team after finding that the punishment “violated the First Amendment because her Snapchat posts had not caused substantial disruption at the school,” according to court documents.
The disruption amounted to up to 10 minutes of discussion during a few days of an Algebra class and some upset cheerleaders.
The decision was affirmed on appeal to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and then the Supreme Court.
Levy won in part because her social media posts were outside of school hours, she didn’t name the school, she used a personal cellphone and her audience was private.
“Geographically speaking, off-campus speech will normally fall within the zone of parental, rather than school-related, responsibility,” the majority opinion reads.
The court stated that the school’s “anti-vulgarity interest” is diminished because the speech was made on her own time outside of school, and the school district failed to show a general effort to prevent students from using vulgarity outside of the classroom.
Allowing schools to regulate off-campus speech puts them in a position to regulate student speech 24 hours a day, according to the court. The decision said that Levy “uttered the kind of pure speech to which, were she an adult, the First Amendment would provide strong protection.”
The majority opinion reads: “America’s public schools are the nurseries of democracy. Our representative democracy only works if we protect the ‘marketplace of ideas.’ This free exchange facilitates an informed public opinion, which, when transmitted to lawmakers, helps produce laws that reflect the people’s will. That protection must include the protection of unpopular ideas, for popular ideas have less need for protection.”
Circumstances under which schools may need to regulate off-campus behavior were listed as “serious or severe bullying or harassment targeting particular individuals; threats aimed at teachers or other students; the failure to follow rules concerning lessons, the writing of papers, the use of computers, or participation in other online school activities; and breaches of school security devices, including material maintained within school computers.”
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas dissented, writing that based on historical precedent, schools can regulate off-campus speech that is harmful to a school, teachers, students or programs.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.