A case about the government’s power to surveil private citizens without a warrant will be argued before the Alaska Supreme Court on Tuesday in a hearing to be broadcast live from an auditorium in Fairbanks starting at 10:45 a.m.

The state of Alaska is challenging a Court of Appeals decision under which law enforcement agencies must obtain a warrant before using a telephoto lens to conduct aerial surveillance in Alaska.

