A case about the government’s power to surveil private citizens without a warrant will be argued before the Alaska Supreme Court on Tuesday in a hearing to be broadcast live from an auditorium in Fairbanks starting at 10:45 a.m.
The state of Alaska is challenging a Court of Appeals decision under which law enforcement agencies must obtain a warrant before using a telephoto lens to conduct aerial surveillance in Alaska.
The case stems from a drug bust on Grange Hall Road in Pleasant Valley 10 years ago. Authorities flew over the property of John McKelvey and used a telephoto lens to obtain photos to get a search warrant.
McKelvey was eventually convicted, but the Alaska Court of Appeals reversed the conviction, holding that “when an individual has taken reasonable steps to protect their house and curtilage from ground-level observation, that individual has a reasonable expectation that law enforcement officers will not use a telephoto lens or other visual enhancement technology to engage in aerial surveillance of the individual’s residential property for the purpose of investigating criminal activity.
“In such circumstances, the aerial surveillance constitutes a ‘search’ for purposes of Article I, Section 14 of the Alaska Constitution, and it requires a warrant unless there is an applicable exception to the warrant requirement.”
The state of Alaska disagrees, holding that no one should have an expectation of privacy from law enforcement surveillance conducted within the public sphere — in this case publicly-navigable airspace — using commonplace, publicly-available equipment — in this case a 35 mm camera with a zoom lens.
Aerial photography of private property is commonly found on the internet and what the trooper did was no different than someone taking wildlife photos, the state holds.
“In our free and open Alaskan society, law enforcement is permitted to fly in the same manner as private citizens and to observe,” reads a court filing signed by Michal Stryszak, assistant attorney general.
Defense attorney Robert John is arguing that advances in technology are eroding privacy and that the Supreme Court should draw a bright line.
“With drones bursting onto the scene and photo zoom and resolution technologies evolving at an exponential rate, we face the annihilation of privacy if we do not subject the aerial use of drones and other photo technologies to the warrant requirement,” reads John’s reply to the state’s appeal.
The government’s surveillance tactics came under scrutiny after a confidential informant told Alaska State Troopers on Aug. 22, 2012, that McKelvey was growing 30 marijuana plants in five-gallon buckets, which McKelvey moved into a greenhouse at night, according to court documents.
Tall trees on the property created a natural shield of the buildings from the street, and “KEEP OUT” and “NO TRESPASSING” signs were posted throughout. The greenhouse was immediately behind the home and unobservable from the vantage point of someone walking to the front door of the house from the driveway, according to court documents.
Authorities flew over the rural property and took photos using a 75-300-millimeter zoom lens set to 280 millimeters. The troopers flew one-quarter to one-half a mile away from McKelvey’s property at an altitude of at least 600 feet, a height permitted by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the state.
While unable to see any marijuana plants outside, troopers were able to discern some kind of plant growing in 5-gallon buckets inside the semi-transparent greenhouse.
Based on the tip and the aerial photographs, Moore obtained and executed a search warrant, and troopers found a marijuana grow, methamphetamine, opiates, drug scales, plastic bags to package drugs, more than $18,000 in cash and a loaded AK-47.
A grand jury indicted McKelvey on six counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance and one count of second-degree weapons misconduct.
McKelvey’s attorney moved that all evidence seized during the search be suppressed because the aerial surveillance of his yard was an illegal, warrantless search and thus violated both the U.S. Constitution and the Alaska Constitution, article I, sections 14 and 22.
The motion was denied, and McKelvey was subsequently found guilty of the weapons misconduct charge and one count of third-degree drugs misconduct for possession of methamphetamine. His other charges were dismissed.
The trial court, in denying McKelvey’s motion to suppress, found that his expectation of privacy was unreasonable because air travel is essential in Alaska. McKelvey lived near an airstrip and he “could not reasonably have believed that no one would fly over his property,” according to court filings.
A reasonable expectation of privacy from ground level view does not equate to privacy from aerial observation, according to the state.
The defense attorney is arguing that the information-gathering flight violated McKelvey’s privacy because his marijuana grow was not visible from overhead to the naked eye.
The attorney wrote that “whether tourist or hunter, a person flying over the vast expanse of Alaska is seeking to view what are essentially open public lands,” not private homesteads.
“McKelvey submits then that the use of technology (whether generally available to the public or not) to peer into the curtilage of one’s home from the airspace overhead is a Fourth Amendment search and thus requires a warrant,” John wrote.
The Supreme Court has “expressly recognized the common-law ‘right to be free from harassment and constant intrusion into one’s daily affairs,’” John’s filing reads.
Oral arguments will be held in the Hering Auditorium at Lathrop High School as part of the Supreme Court LIVE educational program for high school students.
The event is open to the public and attendees are asked to arrive 30 minutes early for security screening. The program will be live-streamed on KTOO’s Gavel Alaska.