 Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A Fairbanks attorney has lost his law license for four years — the culmination of a long-standing feud with a former client over legal fees and family pride.

Ward Merdes reportedly paid the client, Leisnoi Inc., an Alaska Native corporation, about $2 million in 2018 following an adverse decision by the Alaska Supreme Court.

