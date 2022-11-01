A Fairbanks attorney has lost his law license for four years — the culmination of a long-standing feud with a former client over legal fees and family pride.
Ward Merdes reportedly paid the client, Leisnoi Inc., an Alaska Native corporation, about $2 million in 2018 following an adverse decision by the Alaska Supreme Court.
The corporation then filed a grievance with the Alaska Bar Association, alleging unprofessional conduct associated with money handling when Merdes closed one law firm, opened another and misrepresented his financial situation.
A disciplinary panel of the bar association suspended Merdes’ law license for one year after a forensic examiner found “badges of fraud” and that Merdes left Leisnoi as the sole creditor of the original law firm. The Alaska Supreme Court concluded that one year was too lenient and added three more years in an opinion issued on Oct 14, 2022.
“He deceitfully misrepresented Merdes and Merdes’s ability to pay Leisnoi at a time when the firm had sufficient assets to do so,” the opinion reads. “Merdes’ misconduct demonstrates a lack of integrity and a complete disregard for the standards and duties required by the legal profession. … His reasons for doing so were his belief that his father had earned the money and his anger over the insults Leisnoi had levied against his father.”
Merdes’ judgment may have been clouded by anger because the chief executive officer for Leisnoi had impugned Merdes’ late father’s integrity in a sworn affidavit, according to the opinion.
Ed Merdes put in an “insane amount of work” on the original case representing Leisnoi, which required “thousands of hours,” Ward Merdes said in sworn testimony.
The case dealt with a Chiniak rancher who had challenged whether Leisnoi had the required population to receive 160,000 acres under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The rancher wanted to prevent the corporation from claiming land that he had been leasing from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
“Merdes acknowledged that he was motivated in part by his desire to protect his father’s legacy,” the opinion reads. The remarks “so affected him that his marriage suffered, he experienced physical distress, and — at his wife and a friend’s suggestion — he sought psychiatric treatment to address his anger and frustration.”
Merdes also sued the Leisnoi executive, alleging negligent infliction of emotional distress.
This is the first disciplinary action against Merdes since he started practicing law in 1989. A message was left with his law office about this story.
“An attorney with such significant legal experience should have recognized the ethical issues raised by transferring funds from Merdes and Merdes to Merdes Law Office, particularly after being advised by bar counsel that it ‘would likely be considered fraudulent,’” reads the Supreme Court opinion, written by Justice Sue Carney.
Ed Merdes died in 1991, and his firm Merdes and Merdes won the case on behalf of Leisnoi in 1992.
Following the favorable judgment, Leisnoi challenged the validity of a contingency fee agreement with Merdes and Merdes.
Court judgments on that case went back and forth, as did the money, with the Supreme Court finally deciding the contingency agreement violated the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Merdes was ordered to pay back $643,760 plus interest.
His law license suspension begins on Nov. 14. Merdes must also pay the bar association a fine of $3,000.
