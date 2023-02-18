Three Fairbanks North Star Borough School District superintendent candidates fielded questions Thursday night at North Pole High School as part of a community outreach effort.
The candidates are Luke Meinert, the district’s assistant superintendent of secondary education, Sitka School District Superintendent Frank Hauser, and Ryan Scallon, an assistant superintendent with the School District of Philadelphia.
School board Vice President Tim Doran served as moderator, asking questions collected from stakeholder groups including the military, teachers and staff, students and parents, community groups, unions and the borough.
Meinert has been with the district since 2020, the Yukon-Koyokuk School District assistant superintendent for a year and its technology and school operations director for six years. Prior to that, he taught for eight years.
Hauser spent 25 years as an Alaska educator, including 23 years in the Anchorage School District as a teacher and principal. He earned his teaching endorsement at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Scallon has spent four years as Philadelphia’s assistant superintendent. Prior to that he was chief academic officer of a charter school district and a principal at another charter school in Pennsylvania and a teacher for three years.
Topics ranged from leadership style, working with teachers and students, how to engage with the borough and community on budget development and tackle teacher retention.
Meinert said a conversation with a teacher highlighted educators need less administrative duties and “don’t want self-help or self-care from administration.”
“They want us to take things off their plate, and that’s something I’ve been working hard to try creating efficiencies and specific things that do take administrative needs off their plate,” Meinert said.
He said one example was eliminating some assessments required at the end of mandatory training.
“I also firmly believe in shared decision making with our teachers,” Meinert said. “It’s something I’ve done throughout my tenure here [at the district]. Teachers and [support staff] members need to be part of their decisions”
Hauser noted Covid-19, shortages and other elements have placed a strain on all Alaska districts.
“One of the things I feel strongly about is continuing to have open communication,” Hauser said. “As we support our students, we have to support each other as well and frequent visits to the buildings.”
He said his career included visiting schools to have frank discussions with staff about support and needs.
Scallon said addressing teacher and support staff morale and retention ties in with student outcomes.
“Research consistently shows the number one factor to improving student outcomes is the adults in the classroom,” Hauser said. “We need to do everything we can to make them feel successful.”
Beyond money, he said, those elements includes “treating them as the professionals they are, and that means being realistic about the tasks we have them do.”
All three stressed a transparent budget process with the community. The school district faces a $17 million budget shortfall starting July 1, requiring the school board to make some tough decisions.
Hauser said that takes the form of “where the money is going, how the resources ultimately benefit the students.”
Meinert stressed starting the budget process as early as the fall will help.
“School districts often wait too late in the school year to start those conversations with the community and by then it’s too late to put time in for research for the conversations that are necessary to take actionable decisions,” Meinert said. He added advocacy for increased state funding plays a critical part.
Scallon stressed ongoing community stakeholder feedback beyond traditional committees.
“The second thing is making sure we go out and engage the community in these conversations and not just relying on them coming to a budget work session,” Scallon said. He added feedback can also be taken via surveys and social media.
A student-based question asked about preservation of career and college prep programs such as emergency medicine, fire safety, foreign language and advanced placement courses.
Scallon called it a priority, adding North Pole students talked constantly about the programs during a tour of the school.
“When I think about my own kids, these are the kind of classes I want them to experience,” Scallon said. He stressed the importance of working with local industry groups to leverage more opportunities.
“The third thing is the honest hard reality that we are going to have to make some hard financial decisions and make sure these programs are prioritized in them,” Scallon said.
Hauser said exploring dual credit opportunities, such as a combined EMT training and science credit.
“We have to make sure students meet core credit requirements, but can we find ways to use these Career Technical Education courses to provide those core credits,” Hauser said.
Meinert called it a tough decision that requires student input for desired courts.
“It shouldn’t just be the adults in the room making the decision,” Meinert said. He added he supports the additional vocational education staffing added to its programs.
All three candidates stressed seeking out additional grant funding to support career pathways and community collaboration.
West Valley High School held a forum Friday night that included different questions for the three candidates. Both forums are available to watch on the district’s YouTube channel; North Pole’s forum faced technical difficulties which affected several minutes of audio at the start.
The school board is asking for feedback on each candidate, which can be done online at www.k12northstar.org or by email to schoolboard@k12northstar.org.
The school board will hold public interviews this morning from 9 a.m. to noon at the district’s administrative building. The meeting is both in person and streamed virtually on YouTube.
The board will then move into executive session to discuss the results. A decision could be made as early as this afternoon, but the board cannot make an announcement until after the candidate accepts the offer. An official announcement has been calendared for the board’s March 7 meeting.