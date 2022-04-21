A super PAC aligned with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is buying $7.4 million worth of ads in Alaska supporting Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s bid for re-election.
The Senate Leadership Fund announced the Alaska ad purchase this week as the Alaska Republican Party prepares to open its annual convention in downtown Fairbanks.
Murkowski challenger Kelly Tshibaka is expected to attend the Alaska GOP convention, which runs today through Saturday. Murkowski will not participate after being censured by the state party in 2021 for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.
Trump endorsed Tshibaka for Senate and has backed 140 candidates nationwide in what has become a test of his party influence post-presidency.
McConnell has backed Murkowski for the U.S. Senate and openly opposed Trump, who vowed retaliation against the senator for her impeachment vote after the riots in the U.S. Capitol.
The $7.4 million in Alaska ads for Murkowski will run this fall in the final stretch of the 2022 mid-term campaigns.
The Senate Leadership Fund is buying $141 million in political campaign ads in seven states. The other states are Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Chris Cizilla, writing for CNN’s “The Point,” said that the ad buy for Murkowski shows that “McConnell is sending a not-so-subtle message to Trump: Time to put up or shut up.” Trump’s super PAC, Save America, has not given to the Tshibaka campaign.
Murkowski’s Senate campaign raised $5.2 million as of March 31, according to financial disclosure reports. Tshibaka’s campaign has raised less than $1 million. Fundraising often is a sign of a candidate’s popularity with voters.
Alaska is holding a nonpartisan primary with all candidates appearing on a single ballot, regardless of party affiliation. The top four candidates advance to the general election, where voters will rank them in order of preference. This is the first year that Alaska has used ranked choice voting.