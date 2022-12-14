The Super 8 by Wyndham Fairbanks budget motel is shut down after a problem with its sprinkler system was reported to the city building department.
The motel on Airport Way was closed after the city of Fairbanks issued a notice and order to vacate on Dec. 6, stating that the building “is considered unfit for human occupancy” as the sprinkler system is “non-functional.”
The letter was the latest of multiple letters that the city of Fairbanks has sent the California motel owners about the building.
“It’s a safety thing,” said Teal Soden, spokeswoman at the city.
The motel, which sits along one of Fairbanks’ main arteries, looked abandoned on Wednesday with the lights turned off and snow in the parking lot. The notice and order to vacate was posted on the front of the building along with an abatement notice.
The motel is owned by MSDS MGT., Inc. in Redding, California, according to the state of Alaska business license database. Attempts to reach someone with the company were unsuccessful. A voice mailbox was full.
The motel was built in 1984, remodeled in 2009 and has 77 rooms.
Buildings closed due to non-functioning sprinkler systems are allowed to reopen after repairs are made, Soden said.
The Super 8 by Wyndham Fairbanks is still taking reservations for dates after Dec. 21, however.
Business operations there are prohibited until “the sprinkler system is functional, inspected, and approved by the City of Fairbanks Fire Department,” according to the notice and order to vacate.
It's unclear how many people were told to leave the property last week. A few people with room reservations arrived to a locked building and contacted the News-Miner.
Soden said the city is notified — she wasn't sure how — when sprinkler systems in commercial buildings malfunction, which happens periodically.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.