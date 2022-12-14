Super 8

The Super 8 motel on Airport Way sits closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, after it was ordered to close because it did not have a functional sprinkler system, according to the city of Fairbanks. 

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

The Super 8 by Wyndham Fairbanks budget motel is shut down after a problem with its sprinkler system was reported to the city building department.

The motel on Airport Way was closed after the city of Fairbanks issued a notice and order to vacate on Dec. 6, stating that the building “is considered unfit for human occupancy” as the sprinkler system is “non-functional.”

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.