Sunday’s wet weather helped moderate some Interior fires, according to updates from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, but firefighters continue to work on protecting buildings.
Clear Fire
The massive Clear Fire grew to 70,593 acres as of Monday, despite the nearly 546 personnel assigned to combat it. The area remains in a Red Flag status, though it received some rain over the weekend.
Crews worked near the edge of the Parks Highway and near the Nenana River conducting strategic work on the fire. No new evacuations were ordered for the area. The “Go” status remains in effect for areas accessed by Kobe Road, all properties accessed off the west side of the Parks Highway from Milepost 269-275, and all cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles of the current fire perimeter.
The city of Anderson, Clear and Clear Space Force base remain at the “Set” stage, along with residents east of the Nenana River at Parks Highway Miles 275-298 and east of the Parks Highway between Miles 269-275.
The fire’s south end saw about a half-inch of rain overnight. Weather predictions are expected to be unstable and include thunderstorms and lightning. The possibility of wet weather could aid firefighters as the week progresses.
Fire activity on the southeast side of the Kobe Ag District increased, and helicopters responded with a water dump and are placing more water tanks and pumps on its edge to deter its southern expanse. The north and northeast sides of the Kobe fire saw minimal growth.
The Parks Highway remains open despite evacuation orders issued Friday.
Minto Lakes Fire
For the Minto Lakes Fire, burning north of Fairbanks, rainfall measuring from 0.16 to 0.34 inches helped diminish overall fire activity, according to the state. However, “there is still heat present around the fire in dry deep duff and heavier fuels.”
The fire was reported to have grown to 37,523 acres as of Sunday, with 309 personnel assigned to it.
Air crews continued dropping water to protect structures near the Chatanika River, while ground crews provided point protection as needed. A dozer line was put in place to protect the communities east of the fire.
Firefighters continue to assess protection measures in the Himalaya and Hayes Creek subdivisions. The structure protection groups in the Murphy Dome area “have assessed structures and developed plans for protection in the event of any spread south.”
The Hayer Creek and Himalaya areas are under a “Set” alert advisory, with residents and visitors recommended to have a go-bag and supplies ready and to be prepared to evacuate when necessary.
Despite the Sunday rain, unpredictable weather continues to bring high winds and thunderstorm activity into the area.
A community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ken Kunkel Community Center, 2645 Goldstream Road, for updates.
For the Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Operations evacuation map, go to tinyurl.com/MintoLakes. For updates and notifications. Receive FNSB Emergency Alerts via text message by texting "FNSBWildFire2022" to 67283.
Middle Tanana Complex
While the nine-fire Middle Tanana Complex burning northeast of Delta Junction continues to burn, rain on Sunday helped mitigate its growth. The area received anywhere from a tenth of an inch to two inches of rain, and the relative humidity and fuel moisture increased. The forecast for the area calls for rain throughout the week along with cooler temperatures.
“Fires will continue creeping and smoldering in surface fuels but are not expected to show much growth,” the forestry division reported.
The status for residents and cabins on the Goodpaster River from river miles 0 to 8.6 was raised to “Ready,” while those from River Mile 8.6 to 33.9 is in SET status was pushed to “Set.”
Shaw Creek Road and the Pogo Mine areas are in the “Ready” status, while off-road system and recreational cabin residents in Middle Salcha River and Upper Salcha River Zones remain in the “Set” status. The Lower Lower Salcha River remains in “Ready.”
According to the fire update, “the Central Creek and Gold Hub fires are impacting Shaw Creek Road and adjacent powerlines.” A dozer line was set up on the southwest side of the Gold Hub fire from Shaw Creek Road to Shaw Creek Sunday. Firefighters scouted for possible locations to set up another line with the goal to maintain power and access to the Pogo mine area.
Rain a mixed blessing
While the rain might seem like a blessing, it has some mixed results, the forestry division stated Monday. Rain tends to soak valuable firefighting supplies and only provides temporary relief.
About a tenth of an inch is needed to reduce fire danger in grassy land, but a half-inch is needed for forests and areas with a closed canopy.
"Don’t be fooled by this weekend’s weather," the forest division stated. "Given extremely dry fuels and mostly low rainfall totals across the state, current fires may resume burning one to three days after the rain ends."