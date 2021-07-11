After several days of cloudy skies, the sun shined on vendors and visitors at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market on Saturday. As a result of both warm weather and the return to normality after the pandemic year, vendors said that sales were good.
“A sunny day is always a good day at the market, it really brings people out,” said Chris Dart. Dart was selling produce grown at Dart AM Farms near Manley Hot Springs. People have been anxious for produce, she said, and a few hours after opening the stand had already sold out of several items. On Saturday, they were selling tomatoes, eggplant, strawberries and two varieties of cucumber, all of which were grown in a greenhouse.
“We’re just now starting to bring in a fair amount of produce,” Dart explained. The growing season has been good in the greenhouse, but a bit slow in the fields, Dart explained. Hopefully, she said, in a few weeks they will have the harvest from the fields. She and her husband have been growing produce for about 11 years.
Dart added that there have been a few fires in the Manley area, but the farm has luckily not been directly threatened by the fire or located in the direction of the smoke. Smoke is hard on vegetables, she explained, because the plants don’t get the light they need.
Sharon Randall, who has been selling her pottery at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market for about 10 years, agreed that it had been a good day.
“It’s been a great summer so far, people are really coming out and spending money,” she said, which she attributes to the ending of the pandemic. Last year, she said she did OK, but “it was different.”
However, “people were still supporting the market,” said Randall. She has a studio, Copper Kiln Pottery, off of Sheep Creek Road, where she makes pottery in the summers.
Christina Garcia sells “jams, jellies and things.” Her company, aptly named Jam, Jellies & Things, has products made with locally grown berries and produce. On Saturday, she was selling fireweed jelly for the first time this summer.
“The weather’s great, people seem to be getting out shopping,” she said. The day was representative of the summer thus far: “This year seems to be a pretty good selling year,” Garcia said.
Megan Schulze was selling specialty flowers and vegetables, which she grows herself on Frontieress Farm north of Fairbanks. This is her third year at the farmers market and so far business has been good.
“It’s bustling,” Schulze said of the day and the summer.
Callen Christensen with the Fairbanks-based Chaga Co-operative was selling chaga, a fungus that grows on birch trees and can be used to make tea. He explained that chaga has anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties and a high concentration of antioxidants.
“It’s a beautiful medicine,” said Christensen. In addition to its medicinal properties, Christensen explained that the tea “is also very tasty” because it has all the sugars from the birch tree. To prove his point, he was providing free samples of the drink, something he was excited about because he couldn’t do that last year.
The Tanana Valley Farmers Market boasts a large variety of locally grown and sourced products as well as work by local artisans.
The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from early May through mid-September. Hours are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
