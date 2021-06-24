In the coming weeks, Alaskan youth will learn the intricacies of filmmaking and activism from experienced artists, filmmakers,and nonproliferation activists.
The Teen MediaCollab for a Nuclear Weapons-Free Arctic is an online film making program offered free to students ages 15-20. The program begins July 7.
Participants will create short-films inspired by the iconic 1964 Lyndon Johnson campaign ad entitled “Peace, Little Girl.” Students will be tasked with updating and expanding the ad’s peacemaking message while utilizing filmmaking tools, ideas, and styles of 2021. The program aims to educate Alaskan teens in anti-nuclear strategies and basic movie skill-building.
The program will continue Alaska’s decades long legacy in the fight for a nuclear weapons free-arctic. In the midst of the Cold War, the community of Tikigaq successfully protested and halted Project Chariot, a 1958 proposal to detonate up to six hydrogen bombs a few dozen miles from Point Hope, AK.
Interested individuals are encouraged to apply before the application deadline June 30. For more information about the program visit akhopecongress.org
