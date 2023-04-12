Construction season is expected to ramp up in the next month with road improvements, road delays and the completion of the Gaffney Road/Airport Way/Steese Expressway Reconstruction (GARS) project.
Alaska Department of Transportation Northern Region Director Joe Kemp gave a quick run down of the upcoming season this year during the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.
“We’ve got a lot of projects out this year, a lot of work on the Alaska Highway and the Richardson,” Kemp said. “There are a lot of carryover projects from last year.”
Kemp noted the Northern Region completed 61 projects totaling $244 million in 2022 that benefitted 17 communities. About 90% of the projects were funded with federal funding.
Kemp said he expects the region to spend at least $350 million for the upcoming season, in part due to supply chain issues and inflation, including $150 million in Western Alaska.
A $40 million project to replace culverts had to be placed on hold for the Alaska Highway because the materials didn’t come through. Kemp said the contractor ended up just installing some passing lanes.
“It’s been a challenge but par for the course these days,” Kemp said.
Kemp said the GARS project will be completed this year. The project overhauls the second-busiest intersection in Fairbanks and will change how drivers take left turns. DOT has cited the project is a third of the cost it would take to build an overpass in the area.
According to the project description, separating the left turns also allows traffic to move through the intersection more efficiently, reducing wait times compared to the old intersection.
“There are a few things we are waiting on, but it will be an interesting project to wrap up,” Kemp said.
The Aurora Drive Noyes Slough Bridge replacement project already started in March and will be completed later this fall. Because of the project length, the Fairbanks North Star Borough MACS Transit bus service temporarily closed its bus stops on Aurora Drive.
In downtown Fairbanks, contractors will start working on Fifth Avenue reconstruction later this spring. The project will impact downtown traffic between Barnette and Noble streets. The Fifth Avenue reconstruction is a Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning project funded with federal dollars.
East College Road from the Old Steese Highway to Margaret/Antionette will be resurfaced this summer. Construction is expected to last through October, with most of it taking place at night. The projects will “extend College Road’s service life and ... allow for improved pedestrian mobility.”
Drivers should expect lane reduction from the existing two lanes to one lane during daytime hours.
The Richardson Highway Mile 359 Overpass project at the rail crossing near Alder Avenue starts this year as well. The first phase will include “shifting all traffic to the southbound lanes and closing the northbound lanes to build up the overpass and construct the northbound bridge over the railroad.” Northbound lane construction will take place all this year. The second phase, which includes the overpass, starts in 2024. The project will include reconstructing both north and southbound lanes, constructing the overpass over existing railroad tracks and adding an under cross for the use by troops at Fort Wainwright.
DOT plans to widen the shoulders on Old Steese Highway near Fox between Gold Dredge #8 and the Fox intersection.
