Summer's ending

A patch of fireweed turning to cotton marks the end of summer, at least according to Alaska folklore. “When fireweed turns to cotton, summer is soon forgotten,” the old saying goes. Photo by Sam Dick, North Pole

You are not imagining it: It has been warmer than usual this August. On Sunday, Fairbanks saw its 66th day of 70 degrees or higher, followed by another day over 70 degrees on Monday.

This is the most days of at least 70 degrees in any summer since 2013, according to climatologist Rick Thoman with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy. In August, there have been 12 70-degree days so far.

