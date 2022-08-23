You are not imagining it: It has been warmer than usual this August. On Sunday, Fairbanks saw its 66th day of 70 degrees or higher, followed by another day over 70 degrees on Monday.
This is the most days of at least 70 degrees in any summer since 2013, according to climatologist Rick Thoman with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy. In August, there have been 12 70-degree days so far.
While this summer has been warmer than most, it is still nowhere near a record-breaking one for Fairbanks. The record of 70 degree days is 86 — set in 1923 — said National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Metzger, so 2022 is nearly 20 days off of the record. Similarly, the record for 70 degree days in August is 27, also set in 1923.
The all-time high temperature in August is 93 degrees, set on Aug. 5, 1994. There were four other years with 90 degree days in August, Metzger noted, the most recent in 2010.
August is a notoriously rainy month in Fairbanks, but this year it has been slightly less so. Precipitation in August has been a bit lower than normal, but only by about 0.2 of an inch. The station at Fairbanks International Airport, which is where official weather records are taken, measured 1.3 inches of rain this month. The average amount of precipitation through Aug. 21 is 1.52 inches, according to Metzger.
Metzger said that the warm and dry conditions this month are caused by a “pattern conducive to warmer weather over the area.”
Thoman added that the trend is not expected to end anytime soon: The foreseeable forecast has many days in which highs are at or approaching 70 degrees. The warm trend is expected to continue through at least the end of this week, said Metzger. “We’re anticipating seeing several more 70 degree days this week.”
This summer’s warm temperatures are in line with a larger warming trend. According to Thoman, the normal number of 70 degree or warmer days in Fairbanks has increased by nearly 40% — 36% to be exact — in the past 90 years. Over the past few years, “the trend has been to have more in a summer,” said Metzger.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.