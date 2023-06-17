Sen. Dan Sullivan

Office of Sen. Dan Sullivan

Sen. Dan Sullivan

 Office of Sen. Dan Sullivan

Fish caught by Russian vessels and processed in other countries would be banned under new legislation introduced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

President Biden signed an executive order in March 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, banning Russian imports of fish to the United States. Russia has found a way around the order by having the fish processed in other countries, mainly China.

Contact Carter DeJong at cdejong@newsminer.com.