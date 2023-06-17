Fish caught by Russian vessels and processed in other countries would be banned under new legislation introduced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
President Biden signed an executive order in March 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, banning Russian imports of fish to the United States. Russia has found a way around the order by having the fish processed in other countries, mainly China.
“That fish comes into our market as Chinese fish,” Sullivan said. “It’s not Chinese fish.”
Hundreds of millions of dollars in Russian fish is being processed in China and imported to the U.S., Sullivan said. The bill would require the country of origin to be the determining factor in deciding whether it will be banned.
The bill also aims to level the playing field for fish trade between Russia and the U.S., Sullivan said. Russia banned seafood imports from the U.S. in 2014.
In April, Sullivan introduced the Fighting Foreign Illegal Seafood Harvest Act, which would direct the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to maintain a list of foreign vessels that are known to practice illegal and unregulated fishing.
“Our fishery’s extraordinary abundance is the result of responsible stewards who have followed the rules and sustainably managed this incredible resource,” Sullivan said in a press release. “Not all vessels and countries abide by these rules, ravaging fish stocks without regard for other users or future generations.”
